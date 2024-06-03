I dream of becoming champions: Soumya

Bangladesh opener Soumya Sarkar is weaving big dreams in this ICC T20 World Cup, saying that he wants to see his team to reach the final and lift the trophy.

The Tigers have never made it to the knockout phase of the T20 World Cup and since their maiden appearance in the inaugural edition in 2007, have never even won against a top side in the competition.

Their build-up to the tournament has also been extremely poor, having lost a series to the USA 2-1 just a few weeks ago.

Still, the left-hander said he is dreaming of finishing as champions.

"I always dream big. I dream of becoming champions. It's my personal thinking, I like to dream big. If others say they want to make it to the semifinal, I would say I want to play the final," Soumya said in a video posted on social media by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) today.

"The results will come later, it would depend on whether we play well or poorly on the field. But having a big dream is the most important thing," he added.

Soumya's own form with the bat has been iffy, as he made an unbeaten 43 against the USA in the team's lone victory in the series but has also gone out for a duck twice in his last four innings, once in the USA series and then against India in a warm-up game on June 1.

With Bangladesh set to begin their T20 World Cup campaign against Sri Lanka on June 8, Soumya is hoping to do something special and make 2024 a standout year in his career.

"I will try to make 2024 a memorable year for me, achieve something special. Hopefully I can elevate myself and the team."