T20 World Cup 2024: Get to know teams via interesting facts

The ninth edition of the ICC men's T20 World Cup kicks off on June 2 (Bangladesh time), with Canada facing co-hosts USA in Dallas. As the cricketing world gears up for another thrilling event, let's delve into some interesting facts about the 20 participants -- this time, focusing on Bangladesh in the biggest cricket tournament ever.

The Tigers will take on Sri Lanka in their tournament opener on June 8, and have South Africa, Netherlands and Nepal to square off in Group D.

Bangladesh

***Shakib Al Hasan is the highest wicket-taker in T20 World Cups, with 47 wickets in 36 matches. The ace all-rounder has taken part in 36 matches in the tournament since the inaugural 2007 installment, only second to Rohit Sharma, 39.

***Bangladesh batters lead the chart of most ducks, 44, in T20 World Cup – three ahead of Sri Lanka.

***Three of the top five fastest centuries in the T20 World Cup came against Bangladesh: Brendan McCullum of New Zealand scored the third-fastest ton in 2012, followed by South Africa's Riley Rossouw (52; 2022) and Pakistan's Ahmed Shehzad (58 balls; 2014)