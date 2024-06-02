T20 World Cup 2024
Star Sports Desk
Sun Jun 2, 2024 12:29 AM
Last update on: Sun Jun 2, 2024 08:45 AM

T20 World Cup 2024

We know how capable we are: Shanto

Star Sports Desk
Sun Jun 2, 2024 12:29 AM
Najmul Hossain Shanto
Najmul Hossain Shanto. Photo: AFP

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto remained confident in his side's capability after another abysmal performance from the batters against India in the warm-up match, saying the team will get their act together come the T20 World Cup.

The Tigers put forth a meek showing with the bat, managing only 122-9 in reply to India's 182-5 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Saturday.

Even after conceding a 60-run defeat, Shanto chose to look at the positives and remained optimistic about doing well in the main tournament.

"The bowlers did a great job, the way Shoriful [Islam] bowled and the way Rishad [Hossain] bowled - really happy. We did not do well with the batting but I hope we will do well in the tournament," Shanto said, who was out for a six-ball duck in the match.

Before losing to India, Bangladesh had lost a three-match series 2-1 against associate side USA.

Shanto claimed he has already put those results behind and urged his team to play to their potential in the T20 World Cup.

"We are not thinking about what has happened before. We know how capable we are, we have to be brave and execute our plans."

Shoriful hurt his hand while trying to stop the ball off his bowling in the final over of the India innings and was immediately taken off the field.

Shanto said that the pacer was taken to a hospital and is under observation.

The Tigers will get a little less than a week to lick their wounds before beginning their T20 World Cup campaign against Sri Lanka in a Group D fixture in Texas on June 8.

