Cricket
Sports Reporter 
Tue Nov 12, 2024 08:38 PM
Last update on: Tue Nov 12, 2024 09:06 PM

Most Viewed

Cricket

Dipu replaces Shanto for West Indies Tests 

Sports Reporter 
Tue Nov 12, 2024 08:38 PM Last update on: Tue Nov 12, 2024 09:06 PM
Photo: Facebook

Middle-order batter Shahadat Hossain Dipu was named as replacement for skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto in Bangladesh's 15-member squad for the two-match Test series against the West Indies, a Bangladesh Cricket Board press release confirmed today.  

Shanto suffered a groin injury during Bangladesh's second ODI of the recently concluded three-match series against Afghanistan in the UAE and was ruled out of the third match as well as the two Tests against the Windies away from home. 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Dipu, who made his Test debut at home against New Zealand in December 2023, played three more matches after that before being dropped due to poor performances. In the eight innings he batted in those four games, he managed to score 118 runs at an average of 14.75. However, he joins the Tigers camp on the back of a century (116) for Chattogram Division in the ongoing National Cricket League. Before his ton, he had managed 42 runs in five innings. 

The first Test will be played in Antigua from November 22, with the second match scheduled to take place in Jamaica from November 30.

Squad: Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Liton Kumar Das (WK), Jaker Ali Anik, Mehedi Hasan Miraz (Vice Captain), Taijul Islam, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana, Hasan Murad, Shahadat Hossain Dipu.

Related topic:
Najmul Hossain ShantoBCBShahadat Hossain DipuBangladesh vs West Indies
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Tigers leave for West Indies without injured Shanto

20h ago

BCB announces Tk 20 lakh reward for SAFF winning women’s football team

1w ago
Bangladesh vs West Indies ODI series 2022

Tamim hails Sohan and Nasum 

2y ago

Who will ring the bell?

2y ago

NCL gets sponsors after two years

3w ago
|বাংলাদেশ

বইমেলার জন্য সোহরাওয়ার্দী উদ্যান বরাদ্দ দেয়নি গণপূর্ত

বাংলা একাডেমির পক্ষ থেকে আপিল করা হবে বলে জানিয়েছেন মহাপরিচালক।

এইমাত্র
|রোগ

ডেঙ্গু: ২৪ ঘণ্টায় ৭ জনের মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১২১১

১ ঘণ্টা আগে