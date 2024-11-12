Dipu replaces Shanto for West Indies Tests 

Middle-order batter Shahadat Hossain Dipu was named as replacement for skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto in Bangladesh's 15-member squad for the two-match Test series against the West Indies, a Bangladesh Cricket Board press release confirmed today.

Shanto suffered a groin injury during Bangladesh's second ODI of the recently concluded three-match series against Afghanistan in the UAE and was ruled out of the third match as well as the two Tests against the Windies away from home.

Dipu, who made his Test debut at home against New Zealand in December 2023, played three more matches after that before being dropped due to poor performances. In the eight innings he batted in those four games, he managed to score 118 runs at an average of 14.75. However, he joins the Tigers camp on the back of a century (116) for Chattogram Division in the ongoing National Cricket League. Before his ton, he had managed 42 runs in five innings.

The first Test will be played in Antigua from November 22, with the second match scheduled to take place in Jamaica from November 30.

Squad: Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Liton Kumar Das (WK), Jaker Ali Anik, Mehedi Hasan Miraz (Vice Captain), Taijul Islam, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana, Hasan Murad, Shahadat Hossain Dipu.