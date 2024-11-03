Decision-making the core issue: Hemp on Bangladesh’s batting failures

David Hemp has been Bangladesh's batting coach for the past eight months, with 14 months remaining on his contract, but now faces criticism after recent batting failures against India and South Africa. While there have been some successes, long-standing batting issues persist, highlighting deeper problems that continue despite frequent changes in coaching staff. The 53-year-old former Bermuda opener spoke with The Daily Star's Samsul Arefin Khan about Bangladesh batters' struggles in Test cricket, the impact of Shakib Al Hasan, and more. The excerpts are as follows:

The Daily Star (DS): Batters' nightmarish performance against South Africa must've disappointed you.

David Hemp (DH): Of course, everyone is naturally disappointed because you lost a game of cricket. It's also disappointing because you know you have the skills but still aren't managing to perform. It's rather frustrating to say because players have been preparing well. But unfortunately, that's the game. Someone will win, and someone will lose. You just need to be honest with reflection in terms of your individual game and keep working towards improvement in your performance. And that's all you can ask from the players.

DS: Unlike elsewhere in Bangladesh, Chattogram provided a great batting surface in the second Test. Previously, we blamed poor wickets for not doing well in Tests. But despite getting a good wicket where the opposition team also scored big runs, how do you evaluate our fall here?

DH: It can depend on a few things. But batting is all about decision-making. Every time a ball is released, you have a decision to make. Is it a ball to attack or is it a ball to defend? Should I be playing forward, should I be playing back, or should I be leaving? These are some basic questions you have to ask yourself as a batsman. If you look at this game, our decision-making wasn't as good as it has been previously and how it could be. That's the area we have to keep challenging ourselves as a batting group.

DS: In both innings of the Chattogram Test, Bangladesh battings collapsed like a house of cards. What was the plan after South Africa enforced follow-on?

DH: In terms of this game, everyone had planned the way they wanted to play. Unfortunately, it didn't work out. In terms of decision-making, you have to be honest with yourself. They didn't make good enough decisions for the balls they faced. You have to give yourself a chance to get in. Look at the people who have had success for us recently. If you go back to Mushi's near double hundred in Pakistan, he made very good decisions over a very long period of time. If you see Mominul's hundred, even in India, he made good decisions. You can't hide from the fact that that's where we should be thinking as a batting group. Yes, if you have a failure in the first innings, there will always be added pressure in the second innings because you will try to rectify that, which will make you think differently. The key thing is how we practice. Once you start making better decisions in practice, playing with match intensity, and being challenged in practice, game situations will become easier to manage.

DS: Did a fear of failure grasp Bangladesh batters in second innings?

DH: I don't think it was a fear factor. People were using their feet, coming down the wickets, and playing shots. Going back to decision-making, it's about playing the right shots in the right situation against the right bowler. Was that a wise option on this particular wicket at this particular time? It's not the fear of failure. Our players, if you see them practice, play with freedom. Generally, they are making very good decisions except for transferring them into match situations. Once you have success doing that, your confidence grows, and you become smarter because you gain more experience, etc. As a player, you have to trust your preparation and make sure you do all you can to be successful. That goes back to your preparation phase. That's all you can talk about -- knowing your options and choices. The best players in the world make really good decisions over a period of time. That's why they are the best and average 50-plus.

DS: It has become a regular occurrence of not getting decent totals in Tests. We were lucky in Pakistan to recover from 26 for six, but since then, in the last four Tests, nothing has gone in our favour. What are the problems you have identified?

DH: If we had scored 300 runs in the first innings in Dhaka, we would have won the Test. We also took six early wickets of the Proteas in that game. In the other game in India, the opposition bowlers had really good skills. Now you have a couple of top-order batters, such as Shadman, Joy, and Zakir, who are playing under a lot of pressure at the moment. They have all scored hundreds at times. In terms of their development, they are still learning the game, and it's difficult to bat as a top-order player against the new ball. From a batting point of view, good batters make really good decisions over a longer period. That's what everybody in our batting group needs to aim for. And that's what we are talking about.

DS: How much response do you get from players when you work with them?

DH: If you look at some of those players, as an example, I worked a lot with Zakir and Joy last year in the Emerging Asia Cup. If I look at Zakir now compared to that time, he is a better player. You work with the players day in and day out. I have seen growth in all of them. Yes, you will not always see the transition immediately where they are now. They are growing, developing, and understanding themselves and the game better. It's consistency in Test matches that's challenging. It not only tests you technically but also mentally and tactically.

DS: Off-the-field issues have been taking place in our cricket. Does it affect the players and their performances?

DH: My personal view is I don't think so. We practice a lot with the players and spend a lot of time with them. I don't see any signs in their energy or approach that indicate off-field issues are affecting them. That's my observation.

DS: After the Chandika Hathurusingha episode, does the coaching staff fear being treated similarly in future?

DH: I personally don't think so. None of the coaches have expressed that either. You have to continue your job, doing it every day to try and improve these players.

DS: Did you see Najmul Hossain Shanto enjoying captaincy in the recent series?

DH: I think he really enjoys that role and likes the responsibility. He has always said that captaincy hasn't impacted his batting because he makes time for it. I think it's more the mental demand of captaincy that could be challenging. As a captain, you need to do press conferences, sit for meetings -- whether it's a bowling or batting meeting -- do media work, and get pulled in different directions, all while performing. He loves the role, and I know he's very passionate about it.

DS: With ongoing doubts about Shakib Al Hasan's participation, does it make the team unsettled to some extent?

DH: I think at the end of the day, the selectors will make that decision. If he makes himself available, they will decide. From his perspective, he is a very experienced player, so there is no doubt he will add value to the team. If Shakib feels he can't contribute as he would like, especially with limited game time because he is only available for matches outside the country, that could potentially make it difficult. I think the selectors and Shakib will work out what's best. From a player's point of view, I appreciate having him around because of his experience and the conversations he has with the players. And, of course, he is still a very good player.