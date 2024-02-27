Hemp, Adams take charge of Tigers 

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) appointed David Hemp and Andre Adams as the national team's batting and bowling coach, respectively, on two-year contracts.

The duo will start their tenure with Bangladesh's home series against Sri Lanka starting on March 4.

Hemp had been working as BCB's High Performance (HP) head coach since May 2023 and had toured with the national team as its batting coach in New Zealand last year.

Hemp, who holds an England Cricket Board Level 4 Coaching Certification, had a prolific first-class career as a batsman for Glamorgan, Free State, and Warwickshire scoring over 15,500 runs. He featured in 24 ODIs for Bermuda. He was the head coach of the Pakistan Women's National Team from 2020-2022 and had also been in the role of Head Coach for the Victoria State Women's Team and the Melbourne Stars in the Women's Big Bash League.

Former New Zealand all-rounder Andre Adams, who represented New Zealand 47 times across formats, had been working as the White Ferns' bowling coach before joining Bangladesh.

In a coaching career spanning a decade, Adams has also worked as the Black Caps' bowling coach in the recent T20 series against Pakistan and as Australia's assistant coach in the 2022-23 series against South Africa. He was the bowling coach of Australian Sheffield Shield side New South Wales Blues from 2018 to 2023.

