Chennai to host IPL final on May 26

The Indian Premier League final will be played on May 26 in Chennai, the cricket board said Monday, releasing the full schedule of the hugely lucrative T20 tournament.

The IPL, which began on March 22 in Chennai, will end five days ahead of the T20 World Cup in the West Indies and United States, starting June 1.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had initially released only the first two weeks of the IPL schedule, because it clashes with India's six-week-long general election.

Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi stadium will host Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator on May 21 and May 22, followed by Qualifier 2 on May 24.

The final on May 26 will be held in the southern Indian city of Chennai.

Voting in India's marathon elections begin on April 19, with results expected on June 4.

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings began their campaign with a win at their home M.A. Chidambaram Stadium against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the opener.

Owing to the tournament clashing with elections, a few teams will have their home bases shifted to different venues.

Punjab Kings, who started their season at the new stadium in Mullanpur, will culminate their home campaign in the Himalayan hill town of Dharamsala, according to BCCI.

Rajasthan Royals opted for a second venue in Guwahati, and will play their final two home matches in the northeastern state of Assam.

Delhi Capitals will play all their remaining five home matches in front of their home crowd at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, after opting to play their first two home matches in Visakhapatnam.

The tournament has grown into the world's richest cricket league since its inaugural season in 2008 and has added billions to the Indian economy and the BCCI.