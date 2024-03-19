IPL 2024 fixtures: Dates, times, venues

The 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League will begin on Friday, with defending champions Chennai Super Kings, led by 42-year-old former India captain MS Dhoni, taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the first match of the world's most popular and lucrative T20 franchise league.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) only announced the season's first 21 matches, scheduled through to April 7, and said in a statement the schedule could be revised after India's election was called.

All fixtures announced so far -- less than a third of the 74 matches played in 2023 -- will take place on Indian soil despite earlier seasons being played outside the country when they clashed with elections.

South Africa hosted the tournament for its second edition in 2009 and the United Arab Emirates in 2014, although it was played in India during 2019 polls.

March 22, 8:30 pm, CSK vs RCB, Chennai.

March 23, 4:00 pm, PBKS vs DC, Mohali.

March 23, 8:00 pm, KKR vs SRH, Kolkata.

March 24, 4:00 pm, RR vs LSG, Jaipur.

March 24, 8:00 pm, GT vs MI, Ahmedabad.

March 25, 8:00 pm, RCB vs PBKS, Bengaluru.

March 26, 8:00 pm, CSK vs GT, Chennai.

March 27, 8:00 pm, SRH vs MI, Hyderabad.

March 28, 8:00 pm, RR vs DC, Jaipur.

March 29, 8:00 pm, RCB vs KKR, Bengaluru.

March 30, 8:00 pm, LSG vs PBKS, Lucknow.

March 31, 4:00 pm, GT vs SRH, Ahmedabad.

March 31, 8:00 pm, DC vs CSK, Vizag.

April 1, 8:00 pm, MI vs RR, Mumbai.

April 2, 8:00 pm, RCB vs LSG, Bengaluru.

April 3, 8:00 pm, DC vs KKR, Vizag.

April 4, 8:00 pm, GT vs PBKS, Ahmedabad.

April 5, 8:00 pm, SRH vs CSK, Hyderabad.

April 6, 8:00 pm, RR vs RCB, Jaipur

April 7, 4:00 pm, MI vs DC, Mumbai.

April 7, 8:00 pm, LSG vs GT, Lucknow.