Campher, Avishka star as Chattogram beat Barishal

Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Chattogram Challengers all-rounder Curtis Campher and opener Avishka Fernando starred to plunge Fortune Barishal to a 10-run defeat in a Bangladesh Premier League fixture at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.   

Avishka smashed an unbeaten 50-ball 91 laced with five fours and seven sixes, while Campher put the finishing touches with a quickfire nine-ball 29 that saw him hit three fours and two sixes as Chattogram posted 193 for four, the season's highest total so far, after being put into bat first. 

Campher's field day continued as he starred with the ball having returned four wickets for 20, taking out three of Barishal's top five, including Tamim Iqbal (33), Soumya Sarker (17), and Mahmudullah Riyad (17). His efforts restricted Barishal to 183 for seven and had Tamim's side suffer a third successive loss in the tournament. 

