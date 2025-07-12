Bumrah proud of 'really special' five-wicket haul at Lord's

Jasprit Bumrah said taking five wickets in a Test innings at Lord's was among the highlights of his career as the India fast bowler marked his return to international cricket in style.

Bumrah, the world's top-ranked Test bowler, was rested from India's series-levelling win at Edgbaston last week, with the 31-year-old set to feature in just three out of five matches against England following a recent back injury.

But he made his presence felt on Friday's second day of the third Test at Lord's with an economical 5-74 in 27 overs as India dismissed England for 387 in their first innings.

That return, in what is just Bumrah's second Test at Lord's, will now be permanently recorded on the dressing room honours board.

"It's really special," Bumrah told the BBC. "We don't come here (to Lord's) very often, maybe every four years.

"You never know how many matches you'll get to play here. As a child, you see a lot of Test cricket played here. Being on the honours board feels good. I was excited to play at Lord's."

Bumrah, asked how his body is holding up, replied: "I was training at Edgbaston, not just sitting. I was training very hard because I knew I had to prepare.

"The body is good, it was a good break. I got some time to refresh. I didn't know the weather would be this hot, so it worked out well. I'm a lot fresher."

India were aggrieved by an unrequested ball change early in the day's play, losing the one that helped Bumrah take three wickets for one run in seven deliveries for a replacement that offered much less as England's last three wickets added 116 runs.

"I work hard and bowl a lot of overs, I don't want to say any controversial statements and get my match fees deducted," Bumrah later told reporters, with India 145-3 at stumps, a deficit of 242 runs.

The India spearhead was not the only the fast bowler to have a day to remember Friday, with England express quick Jofra Archer making a heartening come back to Test cricket after more than four years of injury-induced exile.

Archer struck with just his third delivery, a 90 mph gem that India's Yashasvi Jaiswal could only edge to second slip.

The 30-year-old Sussex paceman's euphoric celebrations were echoed in the roars of the crowd.

And now was the delivery to Jaiswal a one-off, with Archer a repeated menace during a return of 1-22 in 10 overs.

"It was class, that atmosphere, the genuine joy seeing him back playing Test cricket, taking that wicket and making things happen," said England's Joe Root, Archer's first Test captain.

He added: "The impact he adds is huge, in the dressing room but also out on the field. Clearly he's an X-factor player."

Root, 99 not out overnight, went to his 37th Test hundred off the first ball of the day to go fifth in the all-time list of century makers.

He also later held a brilliant one-handed-grab at slip to set a new Test record of 211 outfield catches, one more than India's Rahul Dravid.

"It was just nice to catch one, there's been plenty of drops in there," added a typically modest Root.