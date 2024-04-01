Cricket
Star Sports Report
Mon Apr 1, 2024 04:19 PM
Last update on: Mon Apr 1, 2024 04:26 PM

Cricket

Mominul joins Shakib and Co. in 4000s club

Star Sports Report
Mon Apr 1, 2024 04:19 PM Last update on: Mon Apr 1, 2024 04:26 PM
Mominul Haque
Mominul Haque. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Mominul Haque became the fourth Bangladeshi to accumulate more than 4000 runs in Test cricket with his 33-run innings amidst Bangladesh's abysmal batting performance in the first innings performance on Day 3 of the ongoing Chattogram Test against Sri Lanka today.

Mominul needed 25 runs to complete 4000 runs in Tests and reached the milestone in the 63rd over of the Bangladesh innings by taking a couple of runs off pacer Vishwa Fernando.

He joined Mushfiqur Rahim, Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan in the 4000s club. It took him 113 innings to reach the milestone.

Mominul's innings ended when he got trapped LBW off Asitha Fernando while Bangladesh got bundled out for a mere 178, in reply to Sri Lanka's 531.

