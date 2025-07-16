West Indies cricket chief calls emergency meeting after Australia debacle

(L/R) Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster, Cameron Green and Sam Konstas (R) of Australia celebrate the dismissal of Jayden Seales (2R) of West Indies during the third day of the third Test at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica, on July 14, 2025. Photo: AFP

West Indies cricket boss Kishore Shallow said Tuesday he had called for an "emergency meeting" involving past greats after the team was bowled out for just 27 in the third Test loss to Australia.

Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc took 6-9 as the West Indies made the second-lowest score in Test history, suffering a humiliating 176-run defeat at Sabina Park on Monday.

West Indies just avoided New Zealand's record low of 26, set in 1955, and Shallow said there would be an inquest to review a dismal 3-0 series loss.

"The result hurts deeply, not only because of how we lost, but because of what West Indies cricket has always represented to our people: pride, identity, and possibility," Kishore said in a statement.

"There will be some sleepless nights ahead for many of us, including the players, who I know feel this loss just as heavily."

West Indies' previous lowest total was the 47 they scored against England in 2004.

"We are in a rebuilding phase, steadily investing in the next generation, and reigniting the spirit that has long made West Indies cricket a force in the world," said Kishore.

"Progress is rarely straightforward. It takes time, perseverance, and belief, especially in our most difficult moments. The road ahead will test us," he added.

"Now is not the time to turn away."

Kishore said he had invited West Indies greats Clive Lloyd, Viv Richards and Brian Lara to take part in discussions concerning the team's decline which also saw them fail to qualify for the 50-over World Cup in 2023.