Cricket
Reuters, Rawalpindi
Sat Oct 26, 2024 01:06 PM
Last update on: Sat Oct 26, 2024 01:10 PM

Most Viewed

Cricket

Pakistan beat England by nine wickets to win series 2-1

Reuters, Rawalpindi
Sat Oct 26, 2024 01:06 PM Last update on: Sat Oct 26, 2024 01:10 PM
Noman Ali, Sajid Khan
Pakistan's Noman Ali and Sajid Khan celebrate their six and four wicket haul as they walk back to the pavilion with teammates after the end of innings. Photo: Reuters

Spinners Noman Ali and Sajid Khan combined to destroy England and bowl Pakistan to a comprehensive nine-wicket victory in the deciding third Test and secure a memorable 2-1 series victory on Saturday.

Pakistan had been on the ascendancy since claiming a handy first-innings lead of 77 on a track where spinners from both sides dominated.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Noman (6-42) and Sajid (4-69) bundled out England for a paltry 112 in their second innings to leave Pakistan needing only 36 to win the series.

Pakistan lost the wicket of Saim Ayub before wrapping up victory on day three of the contest.

Related topic:
TestPakistan v England Test series
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Sylhet to host a Test match after five years

1y ago

Donald has 'no idea' why Shakib has not bowled more overs

1y ago
Ben Stokes

Recovering Stokes ruled out of first Pakistan Test

2w ago
Rishad Hossain

Rishad not ready for Tests: Shanto

3m ago

Masood hits first ton in four years

2w ago
পোশাক রপ্তানি
|শিল্পখাত

১০০ বিলিয়ন ডলার পোশাক রপ্তানির লক্ষ্যমাত্রা কঠিন হলেও অসম্ভব নয়

বিশ্বব্যাপী মূল্যস্ফীতির চাপ ও রপ্তানির মূল বাজারগুলোয় পোশাক পণ্যের দাম কমে যাওয়ায় পরিস্থিতি আরও জটিল হয়েছে।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|মধ্যপ্রাচ্য

‘ইসরায়েল যুদ্ধ চায়, কিন্তু ইরানের সঙ্গে বড় যুদ্ধের জন্য প্রস্তুত নয়’

২ ঘণ্টা আগে