Mon Jul 29, 2024 08:11 PM
Last update on: Mon Jul 29, 2024 08:16 PM

Bijoy falls in nervous 90s in practice match

Sports Reporter
Mon Jul 29, 2024 08:11 PM Last update on: Mon Jul 29, 2024 08:16 PM
Photo: BCB

BCB Green opener Anamul Haque Bijoy fell on nervous nineties while Yasir Ali and Mushfiqur Rahim scored fifties on Day One of the three-day practice match against BCB Red at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Monday.

Bijoy made 90 off 185 balls with seven fours and a six before he was trapped in front by pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib just after the tea break.

The opening day's proceedings were interrupted by rain after the same over. BCB Green were 220 for five at that time and the day's play was called off two hours later due to bad light.

Despite losing two quick wickets to Sakib (3-35) after being sent into bat first, Bijoy steadied the ship by adding 95 runs for the third wicket with Yasir.

Yasir was aggressive as he smashed five fours and three sixes before losing his wicket to off-spinner Nayeem Hasan after making 58 off 71 balls.

Mushfiqur showcased the same attacking intent in his innings as he hit three fours and as many sixes for his 53-ball 51 before he became pacer Khaled Ahmed's first scalp in the innings.

Mushfiqur's dismissal also ended a 90-run stand with Bijoy, helping the BCB Red crawl back into the contest.

Anamul Haque Bijoy
push notification