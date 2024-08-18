Bangladesh vs Pakistan series: 2nd Test moved from Karachi to Rawalpindi

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday confirmed that the second Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh has been shifted from Karachi to Rawalpindi.

The ongoing renovation of the National Bank Stadium in Karachi has forced the PCB to move the second Test, starting from August 30, and the decision meant that Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will now host both matches of the series.

The first Test will begin in Rawalpindi on August 21.

"We have been guided by the construction experts on the timelines for the readiness of the venue. They advised that while construction could continue during playing hours, the resulting noise pollution would disturb the cricketers. Additionally, the dust from the construction work could also affect the health and wellbeing of the players, officials, broadcasters, and media.

"Given that construction must continue uninterrupted to ensure the venue is operationally ready for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, the PCB, after consulting all stakeholders and reviewing operational and logistical matters, has decided to hold both Tests in Rawalpindi.

"At this stage, we will not like to speculate on the hosting of the second Test in Karachi from 15-19 October and will continue to work closely with the architects and construction experts on the safe and secure hosting of the match, while keeping the England and Wales Cricket Board updated," a PCB statement stated.

