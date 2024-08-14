Cricket
Wed Aug 14, 2024 03:29 PM
Last update on: Wed Aug 14, 2024 03:38 PM

Pakistan-Bangladesh Karachi Test to be held without spectators

Bangladesh players trained at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday following their arrival in Pakistan on the previous day. Photo: PCB

In a decision reminiscent of the COVID-19 days, the Pakistan Cricket Board has decided to host the second Test against Bangladesh at the National Stadium here behind closed doors.

The PCB said the difficult decision had been taken due to the ongoing construction work at the venue in preparation for the ICC Champions Trophy early next year.

"We understand the vital role that our passionate spectators play in cricket, providing inspiration and motivation to our players. However, the health and safety of our fans is our utmost priority," the board said in a statement.

"After careful consideration of all available options, we have decided that the safest course of action is to hold the second Test in front of an empty stadium."

The board said as a result of the decision, ticket sales have been suspended with immediate effect for the second Test which would be played from August 30 to September 3.

"Fans who have already purchased tickets will receive a full refund automatically, with the amount credited to the account details provided at the time of purchase," the board said.

"While we deeply regret any inconvenience this may cause, we want to assure our valued fans that the ongoing stadium upgrades are aimed at enhancing their experience. The renovations are part of our commitment to making the venue more spectator-friendly and preparing it for the Champions Trophy."

Pakistan will play two Tests against Bangladesh with the opening match scheduled in Rawalpindi from August 21.

 

Pakistan Bangladesh Karachi Test cricket
