Bangladesh ‘A’ draw first four-day Test against Pakistan ‘A’ 

Rain played spoilsport as Bangladesh 'A' team drew the first four-day Test against Pakistan 'A' in Islamabad on Friday.

After the third day got washed out, the start of play got delayed due to a wet outfield on the final day.

At Stumps on Day 2, Pakistan 'A' had amassed 367 for four after bundling out Bangladesh 'A' for 122 and had declared before the start of play on Day 4.

With only 39.2 overs being played, Bangladesh had a difficult time with the bat again as they were reduced to 153 for five. Off-spinner Nayeem Hasan used his batting abilities to good effect and rescued the innings with a 55-run knock after Bangladesh lost four wickets for just 69 runs.

Earlier, Mahmudul Hasan Joy scored 65 in the first innings, Bangladesh's highest individual knock, and in reply, Pakistan's Umar Amin tormented the bowlers with a 177-run knock which was well complemented by Saud Shakeel's 76.

The second four-day match will start on August 20 before the two sides shift their focus to three 50-over matches on August 26, 28, and 30.