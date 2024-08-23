Bangladesh ‘A’ team’s four-day series against Shaheens ends in stalemate

The two-match four-day series between Bangladesh 'A' and Pakistan Shaheens ended in a draw after the rain-marred second match concluded in a stalemate at the Islamabad Club Cricket Oval today.

Resuming on an overnight score of 346-6, Bangladesh 'A' declared their first innings at 404-9 after Jaker Ali made the highest 172 off 286 balls, an innings that included 17 fours and five sixes.

Pakistan Shaheens leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed took all three Bangladesh wickets that fell on the final day to finish with 4-103 while Ghulam Mudassar and Mehran Mumtaz took two wickets each.

The hosts, in reply, reached 281-4 before both captains accepted a draw. Shaheens opener Al Zaryab struck 117 off 132 balls before retiring hurt while Sharoon Siraj remained unbeaten on 53.

Pacer Taskin Ahmed, who is also in the Bangladesh squad for their second Test against Pakistan, trapped Imam-ul-Haq (0) LBW in the first ball of Shaheens innings but that remained his only success in the 15 overs he bowled on the day.

The other pacers Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Ruyel Miah also took one wicket each.

The first two days of the match saw no play owing to rain and a wet outfield. The first four-day match had also ended in a draw.

Both teams will now play a three-match one-day series, starting on August 26.

The remaining two one-dayers will be held on August 28 and 30 respectively. All matches will take place in Islamabad.