SL captain Dhananjaya bets on pace over spin for Colombo Test

As Sri Lanka prepare for the second Test against Bangladesh, captain Dhananjaya de Silva is backing a bold strategy: putting pace bowlers at the forefront-- even on traditionally spin-friendly home tracks.

Despite conditions in Sri Lanka that typically favour spinners, de Silva is intent on developing a seam attack that can thrive both at home and abroad. It's a shift that underscores his long-term vision as a full-time Test captain in his first complete ICC World Test Championship cycle.

Sri Lanka could face a lengthy Test hiatus of nearly 11 months after this match, but that hasn't deterred de Silva from sticking to his seam-first approach. He is even considering playing three frontline pacers in the Colombo Test, starting tomorrow at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground.

"We've got 12 in the squad, and we've got options, because our weather is changing from time to time as well," de Silva said on the eve of the match. "We were hoping to go with three seamers, but it's hard to tell-- the pitch also looks flat."

The rationale behind his strategy is backed by recent success. In the last series against Bangladesh, seamers Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, and Kasun Rajitha claimed 29 wickets between them, finishing as the top three wicket-takers.

For this Test, Asitha Fernando is almost certain to play, while Rajitha and Vishwa are also in contention. Uncapped right-arm quick Isitha Wijesundara is another seam option in the squad.

"Not just in the last series in Bangladesh, even in the previous one it was pace that got a lot of wickets," said de Silva. "We talked a lot about how the seamers got about 70% of the wickets. But it's not easy to play seamers on these pitches—we're trying to play three. Let's see what the pitch is like tomorrow morning."

On the batting front, de Silva is prepared to shift up the order to fill the gap left by Angelo Mathews' retirement. Although de Silva averages 43.95 at No. 6 since 2020, he has struggled at No. 4, managing just 20.33 from six innings.

"If you think I'm good enough, I'm ready to bat at four," he said with a smile. "I'm set to bat there."

His leadership also includes grooming fresh talent. In the first Test, Lahiru Udara and Tharindu Ratnayake made their debuts, and for this game, left-arm spinner Sonal Dinusha-- who has 99 first-class wickets and seven centuries-- is in line to earn his maiden cap.

"Given the wicket conditions, if we need a spinner, I think Sonal is our best option," de Silva added. "For now, there's a big chance he will play."

