Jaker, Saif hit tons for ‘A’ team against Pakistan Shaheens

Jaker Ali and Saif Hassan struck brilliant hundreds for Bangladesh 'A' against Pakistan Shaheens on the third day of the second four-day match at the Islamabad Club Cricket Oval on Thursday.

After the first two days saw no action due to rain and a wet outfield, the match officially commenced on the penultimate day with Bangladesh 'A' being sent to bat.

Jaker smashed an unbeaten 136 off 244 balls, which included 14 fours and four sixes, while Saif made 111 off 165 balls to steer the visitors to 346-6 at stumps.

The pair of Saif and Jaker got together when Bangladesh 'A' were struggling on 77-4 and shared a 131-run partnership for the fifth wicket to bring relief to the tourist camp.

The partnership ended with Saif departing soon after completing his eighth first-class ton, falling to Mehran Mumtaz (2-69) that also brought an end to a steady partnership.

Jaker then put up a 131-run stand for the following wicket with Mahidul Islam Ankon, during which the wicketkeeper-batsman completed his fourth first-class hundred.

It seemed like Bangladesh 'A' would finish the day without losing anymore wicket before Ankon, who made 39, got run out only a few overs left in the day.

Jaker remained unbeaten alongside Tanzim Sakib (0) at stumps.

Apart from Mehran, Ghulam Mudassar also took two wickets for Pakistan 'A'.

Earlier, the opening four-day match of the two-match series ended in a draw at the same venue, held between August 13 and 16.