Bangladesh A crash to ninth place after dismal Top End T20 campaign

Bangladesh A were knocked out of the Top End T20 Series on Saturday after falling to a seven-wicket defeat against Adelaide Strikers Academy in Darwin, finishing ninth out of 11 teams.

The Nurul Hasan Sohan-led side had entered the contest with a glimmer of hope after Australian Capital Territory defeated Melbourne Stars Academy earlier in the day, leaving Bangladesh A with a chance to progress to the semis on net run rate. However, that opportunity quickly slipped away once Strikers' openers took control of the chase.

Batting first at Marrara Cricket Ground, Bangladesh A posted 175 for four. Jisan Alam struck his second half-century of the tournament, making a 38-ball 50, featuring four boundaries and a maximum. Afif Hossain, consistent throughout the competition but once again denied a fifty, smashed an unbeaten 25-ball 49, including five fours and three sixes. Yasir Ali provided finishing touches with a 15-ball 25.

To advance, however, Bangladesh needed to restrict Strikers Academy to 122 or fewer. That equation was settled within the first 13 overs of the reply. Openers Mackenzie Harvey and Jake Winter put on 123 runs, with Winter contributing a run-a-ball 35 before falling.

Harvey, the nephew of former Australian cricketer Ian Harvey, proved unstoppable. The left-hander smashed an unbeaten 53-ball 102, laced with 15 fours and a six, steering Strikers to 176 for three in 18.4 overs and sealing their semifinal berth.

Bangladesh A ended their campaign with two wins from six matches.

The semifinal lineup was confirmed with Strikers Academy joining Kingsmen, Pakistan Shaheens, and Perth Scorchers Academy.

In a campaign where batters struggled to display a good account of themselves, Jisan came through, often giving Bangladesh good starts at the top. He top-scored for his side with 208 runs at a strike-rate of 138.67 in six matches. With the ball, it was left-arm spinner Rakibul Islam who impressed, scalping 10 wickets at an economy rate of 6.71.