Bangladesh clinch maiden U19 Asia Cup title

Young Tigers thrash UAE in final

Bangladesh Under-19 clinched their maiden ACC Under-19 Asia Cup title when they demolished the UAE by 195 runs in the final at the Dubai International Stadium today.

Ashiqur Rahman Shibli hit a marvellous century to power Bangladesh to 282-8 in 50 overs before the bowlers did a tremendous job to skittle out the hosts for 87 runs in 24.5 overs.

Bangladesh have ascended to the pinnacle of age-level cricket once, when the young Tigers won the ICC Under-19 World Cup title in 2020 in South Africa and captain Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby and his troops achieved something that even the World Champions 2020 batch could not do -- winning the ACC Under-19 Asia Cup title.

In the one-sided final, Ashiqur hit 129 off 149 while Chowdhury Mohammad Rizwan and Ariful Islam hit half-centuries as the young Tigers posted a daunting target after being asked to bat.

This was Ashiqur's second century in the tournament and he finished as the tournament's highest run-getter with 378 runs in five innings.

For the UAE, pacer Ayan Ahamed was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 2-41.

