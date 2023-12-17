Cricket
Star Sports Report
Sun Dec 17, 2023 05:40 PM
Last update on: Sun Dec 17, 2023 06:16 PM

Most Viewed

Cricket

Bangladesh clinch maiden U19 Asia Cup title

Young Tigers thrash UAE in final
Star Sports Report
Sun Dec 17, 2023 05:40 PM Last update on: Sun Dec 17, 2023 06:16 PM
Ashiqur Rahman Shibli
Ashiqur Rahman Shibli. Photo: BCB

Bangladesh Under-19 clinched their maiden ACC Under-19 Asia Cup title when they demolished the UAE by 195 runs in the final at the Dubai International Stadium today.

Ashiqur Rahman Shibli hit a marvellous century to power Bangladesh to 282-8 in 50 overs before the bowlers did a tremendous job to skittle out the hosts for 87 runs in 24.5 overs. 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Bangladesh have ascended to the pinnacle of age-level cricket once, when the young Tigers won the ICC Under-19 World Cup title in 2020 in South Africa and captain Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby and his troops achieved something that even the World Champions 2020 batch could not do -- winning the ACC Under-19 Asia Cup title.

In the one-sided final, Ashiqur hit 129 off 149 while Chowdhury Mohammad Rizwan and Ariful Islam hit half-centuries as the young Tigers posted a daunting target after being asked to bat.

This was Ashiqur's second century in the tournament and he finished as the tournament's highest run-getter with 378 runs in five innings.
For the UAE, pacer Ayan Ahamed was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 2-41.
 

 

 

Related topic:
cricketUnder-19 Asia CupBangladesh Under-19 cricket teamAshiqur Rahman Shibli
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Soumya Sarkar

Soumya will play important role in NZ ODIs: Shanto

1d ago

Cricket Australia expects Khawaja to abide by rules in Gaza support

4d ago

'Crazy for cricket': Young Afghans inspired by national team's success

1d ago

Tigresses keep making history in South Africa

18h ago

East Zone eye win over Central on final day

3d ago
প্রধানমন্ত্রী শেখ হাসিনা
|রাজনীতি

বিএনপির তো মাথা নেই, শুধু একটা ধড় চলছে: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

তিনি বলেন, অবরোধে বিএনপি নিজেরাই অবরুদ্ধ হয়ে যায়।

৫৬ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

‘বিএনপির সঙ্গে টিআইবিকে জড়িয়ে ওবায়দুল কাদেরের বক্তব্য অনভিপ্রেত’

১৭ মিনিট আগে
push notification