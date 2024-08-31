U19 camp for UAE series to begin on September 10

Bangladesh men's Under-19 team will undergo a training camp in Rajshahi on September 10-29 ahead of their upcoming home series against the UAE, which will kickstart a jam-packed period of competitive cricket for the young Tigers.

Talking to The Daily Star, BCB's game development manager AEM Kawser said they want to take a good look at the players in the Rajshahi camp before forming a squad for the UAE series but also said they are in no hurry to finalise the pool of players for the next ICC U19 World Cup, set to take place in Namibia and Zimbabwe in 2026.

"We have plenty of time left, we are in no hurry," Kawser said. "We will play in the Asia Cup this November in the UAE. Then we have a home series against Sri Lanka. In March-April, we will go for an away series. From June, we will play matches in challenging conditions."

Kawser also said they are planning to organise tours in difficult conditions and considering specialised coaching to prepare the players for the tournament.

"We are working on playing matches in South Africa, New Zealand and England. Seven to eight months before the World Cup, we will go to these challenging conditions for away tours. We target to play around 35 matches before the World Cup. We will have four away tours and three home series.

"We will try to get specialised fast bowling or spin bowling coaches for 15 days or a month. There are some coaches in our radar. We will finalise it later," he concluded.

The players are currently enjoying a break after completing skill camps at different venues in recent months under the coaching set up led by head coach Naveed Nawaz.

The UAE team is set to arrive in Bangladesh in October. They will play a four-day game and four one-dayers against the hosts, starting on October 15.