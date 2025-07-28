Zawad shines as Bangladesh U19s beat Zimbabwe in tri-series

The Bangladesh Under-19 cricket team clinched back-to-back wins in the ongoing tri-nation youth ODI series in Zimbabwe after beating the hosts by a commanding 91 runs at the Harare Sports Club on Monday.

After being sent into bat first, Bangladesh posted 274 for eight, powered by half-centuries from opener Zawad Abrar and Md Abdullah. Zawad struck a fluent 82 off 63 deliveries, while Abdullah remained unbeaten on 56 off 64 balls, anchoring the innings in the latter stages.

In reply, Zimbabwe got off to a steady start and were well-placed at 140 for 3 in the 32nd over, thanks to a patient 53 off 72 balls from opener Nathaniel Hlabangana. However, the hosts suffered a dramatic collapse, losing their final seven wickets for just 43 runs to be bowled out for 183 in 42.2 overs.

For Bangladesh, Samiun Basir starred with the ball, finishing with impressive figures of 3 for 14, while Al Fahad and Azizul Hakim Tamim chipped in with two wickets each to seal the win.

Bangladesh had earlier edged past South Africa by one wicket in a nail-biting contest to begin their campaign on a winning note. With two wins in as many games, the young Tigers are currently leading the points table.

Zimbabwe, on the other hand, remain at the bottom, having suffered a crushing 278-run defeat to South Africa in the tournament opener.

Bangladesh will face South Africa again in their next fixture, scheduled for July 31 at the same venue.