Asia Cup T20 to begin on September 9

After months of speculation and uncertainty, the dates for the 2025 Asia Cup T20 have finally been confirmed.

Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi announced the decision via his official X (formerly Twitter) account on Saturday. The confirmation came in the aftermath of the ACC's Annual General Meeting (AGM), which was held on Thursday in Dhaka.

"I am delighted to confirm the dates for the ACC Men's Asia Cup 2025 in UAE," said Naqvi on X.

"The prestigious tournament will take place from September 9th to 28th."

The highly anticipated tournament, which will serve as a key preparatory event ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup next year, is scheduled to take place from September 9 to 28 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Despite the change in venue, India will retain hosting rights for this edition of the Asia Cup, a decision reached in line with previous hybrid hosting arrangements adopted by the ACC.

The five full members of the ACC -- Afghanistan, Pakistan, India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka -- earned automatic qualification to the tournament.

They are to be joined by Hong Kong, Oman and the United Arab Emirates -- the teams that secured their spots by finishing in the top three of the ACC men's Premier Cup.

The previous edition of the event was in a 50-over format, but this year's tournament was scheduled as a shorter-format event in preparation for next year's T20 World Cup in India.