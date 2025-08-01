Pakistan, Afghanistan, UAE to play T20I tri-series

Pakistan, Afghanistan and the United Arab Emirates will participate in a tri-series of Twenty20 international matches to tune up for next month's Asia Cup followed by the World Cup next year.

"The tri-series will feature teams from Pakistan, Afghanistan and the UAE from 29 August to 7 September at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium," the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Friday.

The T20I tournament will serve as a launching pad for the teams to prepare for the Asian Cricket Council's T20 Asia Cup, scheduled to take place in the UAE from September 9 to 28, it added.

India and Sri Lanka will co-host the Twenty20 World Cup in February-March next year.

The opening match of the tri-series tournament will be played between Afghanistan and Pakistan on August 29.

Each team will play the others twice, giving all sides at least four matches before the top two teams qualify for the final, scheduled on September 7.

Tournament schedule (all matches at Sharjah Cricket Stadium):

29 August – Afghanistan v Pakistan

30 August – UAE v Pakistan

1 September – UAE v Afghanistan

2 September – Pakistan v Afghanistan

4 September – Pakistan v UAE

5 September – Afghanistan v UAE

7 September – Final