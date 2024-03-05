Jaker Ali Anik produced one of the finest knocks for Bangladesh in T20Is, but in the end there was a hint of regret as the Tigers fell short by three runs in the first T20I against Sri Lanka in Sylhet on Monday.

Sylhet's home boy Jaker showed composure and execution to keep the equation tantalisingly close after Sri Lanka had mustered 206. Yet, despite a shabby start, the hosts were in fact ahead of the visitors in terms of runs after the 16th over was bowled during the chase.

Jaker comes from a sporting family and interestingly, his sister Shakila Boby, who was Habiganj district women's team's captain, had attended the game and was at the press conference as a local journalist. His sister asked a question about the home crowd cheering him on.

"Apu, I have always loved playing at this venue. I made my first-class debut on this ground. I know the wicket and atmosphere of this place. It was all good but it would have been great had we won the game," he replied.

Jaker made the impossible look realistic in the death overs after Mahmudullah Riyad's dismissal saw the Tigers lose their fifth wicket for 115 runs in the 14th over.

Mahmudullah, who had struck a 31-ball 54, had initially kept any semblance of hope after Bangladesh stuttered to 68 for four in the ninth over.

"Riyad bhai told me to bat normally. I didn't have any extra plans," Jaker said at the post-match press conference.

"He was getting boundaries with calculative risks. It freed me up. It made life easier for me," the 26-year-old added.

Jaker raced to 50 off 25, initially scoring 11 off his first 10 deliveries when Mahmudullah was there.

"When Riyad bhai was taking chances, my plan was to ensure that we would get 10 or 12 runs in an over. This was my role with Riyad bhai at the crease. I shifted my gear after he got out," Jaker said.

He was immense, particularly taking on Matheesha Pathirana as he and Mahedi Hasan added 65 for the sixth wicket.

The lower-order batter had been mentally preparing himself for his national team call-up but was not too pleased at not getting the victory.

"[Najmul Hossain] Shanto told me to be mentally prepared when Aliss Al Islam got injured. I was prepared for what was to come.

"If I had scored 10 or 12 runs in a winning effort, I would have been more pleased. I played well but a win would have made me happier," he said.

But Jaker's innings would help Tigers to take the blow on the chin with two more T20Is left.

"Losing is always heart-breaking. I didn't sleep the night after losing the BPL final. I would have felt great if we could have won today. I am planning for the next match already. We can take plenty of positives from today's game," he said.

The final over made the difference as Bangladesh could not manage 12 runs after Jaker left.

"I was on strike when we needed 10 off the last four balls. I was confident that we could win the game. I was playing a good innings. I didn't connect the ball and it went to hand," he defined the fine margins of an agonising defeat for the Tigers.

