Cricket
Star Sports Report
Sat Mar 9, 2024 03:43 PM
Last update on: Sat Mar 9, 2024 03:46 PM

Cricket

Bangladesh bowl first in T20 series-decider

Star Sports Report
PHOTO: FIROZ AHMED

Bangladesh won the toss for the third straight time in the series and opted to bowl first in the series-deciding third Twenty20 against Sri Lanka at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium today.

The hosts have named an unchanged playing eleven from the previous two matches while the visitors have made three changes. Injured pacer Matheesha Pathirana, Avishka Fernando and Dilshan Madushanka have been replaced by the returning Wanindu Hasaranga, who is also leading the side, Nuwan Thushara and Dhananjaya de Silva.

The Tigers bounced back with an eight-wicket win in the second T20 after losing the series opener by three runs.

Bangladesh are yet to win a T20 series against Sri Lanka.

Bangladesh: Litton Das (wk), Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Soumya Sarkar, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Jaker Ali, Taskin Ahmed, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam

Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamindu Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara 
 

