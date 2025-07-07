Sri Lanka name squad for Bangladesh T20Is

Sri Lanka have announced a 15-man squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Bangladesh, starting on July 10 in Pallekele.

Former captain Dasun Shanaka returns to the side after missing out from the series against New Zealand in last December-January. All-rounder Dunith Wellalage and Chamika Karunaratne also returned to the squad.

Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Bhanuka Rajapakse, Binura Fernando and Asitha Fernando were dropped from the squad. Charith Asalanka will lead the team.

After the series opener in Pallekele, the second match will take place in Dambulla on July 13 and the third and final match will be played in Colombo on July 16.

Sri Lanka Squad

Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Avishka Fernando, Dasun Shanaka, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Karunaratne, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara