Bangladesh can bounce back in series, says Jayasuriya

Former Sri Lanka captain and the cricket consultant of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), Sanath Jayasuriya arrived in Sylhet today to offer his expertise as part of his new role in the ongoing tour of Bangladesh.

Followed by the debacle in the ICC ODI World Cup in India last year, the SLC appointed the legendary all-rounder as their full time cricket consultant.

The 54-year-old praised the Lankans for winning the first T20I by three runs and is looking forward to offer his support to the team in the tour.

"It was good to see the Lankans playing well. The boys did well and played with responsibility. The batters were able to keep Bangladesh under pressure by scoring runs," Jayasuriya told the media in Sylhet today.

"Not just [Charith] Asalanka, all the batters played well. It feels good to see the top order scoring runs. I came here as a consultant, the team got a good start and I will try to help as much I can," he added.

The former dashing opener, however, said that the hosts have the ability to make a comeback in the series. After a poor start from the top-order, the Tigers fought back in the last match riding on blistering fifties from Jaker Ali Anik and Mahmudullah Riyad in chase of a mammoth target of 207 runs and eventually finished on 203 for 8 in 20 overs.

"Yes, I have seen Jaker. Bangladesh fought brilliantly and they also batted well. [Dasun] Shanaka bowled well under pressure. Bangladesh are playing at their own backyard, and they certainly can bounce back. It was a good game , they batted well," he said.