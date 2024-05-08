All out for 12: Japan inflict misery on Mongolia

Mongolia were bowled out by Japan for 12 runs in 8.2 overs, etching their name in the annals of infamy with the second-lowest score in T20I history after Isle of Man's 10 all out against Spain on February 26, 2023.

Seven months after they made their international debut at the Asian Games, Mongolia capped this ignominious milestone, in response to Japan's imposing 217 for 7.

For Japan, 17-year-old left-arm seamer Kazuma Kato-Stafford bagged a fifer, conceding seven runs from his 3.2 overs, while Abdul Samad (2/4) and Makoto Taniyama (2/0) bagged two each in the match held at the Sano International Cricket Ground.

Tur Sumaya (4 off 11) was the top-scorer for Mongolia, while opener Namsrai Bat-yalalt faced a maximum 12 deliveries.

This was the second T20I of a seven-match series, while the third one, slated later in the day, did not yield any result.

In the first T20I, Mongolia were bowled out for 33 in reply to Japan's 199 for five, enduring a 166-run defeat.

This was Mongolia's fifth T20I appearance, having made international debut at the Hangzhou showpiece where they made a group stage exit after losing both their matches.

