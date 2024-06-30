Kohli retires from T20Is as world champion

India's Virat Kohli walks off the field after being dismissed by South Africa's Marco Jansen during the ICC Twenty20 World Cup final at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown on Saturday. Photo: AFP

India's Virat Kohli quit T20 Internationals on Saturday shortly after helping his team beat South Africa in the World Cup final.

"This was my last T20 World Cup and this is exactly what we wanted to achieve," Kohli said after winning the Player of the Match award for his 76 in India's seven-run victory against South Africa in a thrilling finish.

"This is an amazing game, I was telling Rohit today when we went out to bat that one day you feel like you can't get a run, and then you come out and things happen. God is great. I bow my head in gratitude. I'm really grateful was able to get the job done for the team when it mattered the most."

Kohli ended his 125-match T20I career as India's second highest run-scorer in the format - 4188 at an average of 48.69 and strike rate of 137.04. He had endured a difficult T20 World Cup up until the semi-final - scoring only only 75 runs in seven innings before he made 76 off 59 balls in the final.