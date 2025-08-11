India
Our Correspondent, New Delhi
Mon Aug 11, 2025 11:33 PM
Last update on: Tue Aug 12, 2025 01:08 AM

India imposes immediate ban on jute product imports from Bangladesh via land ports

The goods are bleached and unbleached woven fabrics of jute or other bast fibre, twine, cordage and cables of jute besides sacks and bags of jute
File photo

India today banned the import of certain categories of jute products, including sacks and bags, from Bangladesh through land ports with immediate effect.

The goods are bleached and unbleached woven fabrics of jute or other bast fibre, twine, cordage and cables of jute besides sacks and bags of jute, said a notification issued by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade under the Indian commerce ministry.

However, the import of these jute products will be allowed only through the Nhava Sheva sea port in Maharashtra, said the notification signed by Ajay Bhadoo, director general of the DGFT.

"Imports from Bangladesh shall not be allowed from any land port on the India-Bangladesh border," the DGFT said, adding that the move "regulates" imports of certain goods with immediate effect.

Tonight's move came a little more than two months after India restricted the imports of a range of jute products and woven fabrics from Bangladesh via land ports, allowing them only through Nhava Sheva.

Similar steps were taken in April and May, covering readymade garments, processed foods, flax tow, jute yarn, and other bast fibre products.

On May 17, India imposed port restrictions on certain goods from Bangladesh, while on April 9, it withdrew the transhipment facility that allowed Bangladeshi garment exporters to ship goods to destinations including the Middle East and Europe, except for Nepal and Bhutan.

