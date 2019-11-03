Tigers register their first ever T20I win against India

Bangladesh registered their first ever T20I win against India at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in New Delhi today. The Tigers won by seven wickets with three balls remaining in the first of their three T20Is.

Coming in to chase a 149-run target, Bangladesh had recieved an early jolt in the form of the wicket of Liton Das in the very first over. After that a 46-run second-wicket stand between Soumya Sarkar and debutant Mohammad Naim had stabilized the innings before the latter was dismissed after scoring a 28-ball 26. Mushfiqur Rahim, who had walked in after that, stayed till the very end as he struck a magnificent 43-ball 60. He strung a 60-run third-wicket stand with Soumya before stitching another unbeaten 40-run fourth-wicket stand with skipper Mahmudullah Riyad to see the Tigers get over the line. It was however Mahmudullah, who scored the winning runs with a magnificent six over midwicket in the last over of the game.

Earlier, Bangladesh restricted India to 148 for six after electing to field. It was a disciplined bowling display from Bangladesh after Mahmudullah, the T20I skipper for this tour, had won the toss and elected to field. Shafiul Islam gave the Tigers their first breakthrough when he removed India stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma in the very first over. The Tigers, who gave their first extra in the 15th over, had made it difficult for the Indian batsmen to score runs. All-rounder Afif Hossain was the pick of the bowlers for the Tigers, returning impressive figures of one for 11 in his three overs. However, pacer Al-Amin Hossain leaked 16 runs in the final over as India finished with a challenging total on the board. Shikhar Dhawan top-scored for India, scoring 41 off 42 balls.

18.4 overs, BAN137/3

Mushfiqur Rahim plays a fine scoop and gets a boundary of a Khaleel Ahmed delivery. Brings up his fifty. Bangladesh inching closer to victory.

17.3, BAN 120/3: Mushy survives!

Mushfiqur Rahim goes for a slog sweep off a Yuzvendra Chahal delivery but the fielder at midwicket could not hold on to it. The ball gets through his hands and goes for a boundary. Mushfiqur survives.

[Wicket] 16.6 overs, BAN 114/3: Soumya Sarkar b Ahmed 39 (35b 1x4 2x6) SR: 111.42

A slower cutter from Khaleel Ahmed gets the better of Soumya Sarkar, who tries to play it through the third-man but ends up missing it completely as the ball rattles his stumps. Bangladesh lose their third at a crucial stage. The Tigers require another 35 runs from 18 balls with seven wickets in hand.

Mushy, Soumya star in fifty-stand as Tigers cross hundred

15.5 Overs, BAN 105/2

A slog sweep from Soumya Sarkar off a Kunal Pandya delivery to take a double. That brings up the fifty-run (53 runs) stand between Soumya and Mushfiqur Rahim for the third-wicket stand.

9.2 overs, BAN 62/2: India lose their only review

Rishabh Pant appeals after grabbing the ball that had gone underneath the bat of Soumya Sarkar who tried to cut a Yuzvendra Chahal ball on the offside. Pant convinced Rohit Sharma to go for the review but it showed that there was no bat involved and umpire stays with his initial deciesion. India lose their only review of the innings.

Naim falls after a decent stand with Soumya

[Wicket] 7.5 overs, BAN 54/2: Mohammad Naim c Dhawan b Chahal 26 (28b 2x4 1x6) SR: 92.85

A 46-run stand between Mohammad Naim and Soumya Sarkar came to an end when the former tried to go for a maximum but only ended up giving a catch to Shikhar Dhawan at long-on.

Tigers get off to a great start

End of over 6, BAN 45/1

Since the early wicket of Liton Das, it has been all positive for Bangladesh in their chase of a 149-run target. Debutant Mohammad Naim looked impressive for his 23-ball 25 that saw two boundaries and a solitary maximum. Bangladesh require another 104 runs with nine wickets in hand from 14 overs.

Liton throws his wicket away

[Wicket] 0.5 overs, BAN 8/1: Liton Das c Rahul b Chahar 7 (4b 1x4 0x6) SR: 175.00

Liton Das tries to hit an outside off delivery from Deepak Chahar that was going away from the body. He however checked his shot at the last moment and ended up giving an easy catch to the fielder at cover point. Bangladesh lose their first wicket in the very first over.

Tigers restrict India to 148 for six

19.6 overs, IND 148/6

A short ball from Al-Amin Hossain and it got what it deserved. Kunal Pandya smashes it over midwicket for a six as India finish on a high.

Shafiul dismisses Rishabh; India lose their sixth

[Wicket] 18.2 overs, IND 120/6: RR Pant c Mohammad Naim b Shafiul Islam 27 (26b 3x4 0x6) SR: 103.84

Rishabh Pant tries to smash a length ball from Shafiul over long-on but only ends up giving a catch to Mohammad Naim. India lose their sixth.

Afif removes debutant Dube

[Wicket] 15.6 overs, IND 102/5: S Dube c & b Afif Hossain 1 (4b 0x4 0x6) SR: 25.00

Shivam Dube, playing his first ever T20I, tries to play a length ball from Afif Hossain towards midwicket but the ball stops and pops up after inducing a leading edge. Afif grabs a one-handed stunner to remove the debutant for 1.

Dhawan falls to a run-out

[Wicket] 14.5 overs, IND 95/4: S Dhawan run out (Mahmudullah/†Mushfiqur Rahim) 41 (42b 3x4 1x6) SR: 97.61

Rishabh Pant pushes a length ball from Mahmudullah Riyad towards midwicket and streals a quick single. However, he calls for a second and Dhawan, who had responded to his partner and left his crease could not make it back in time after Pant had changed his mind at the last moment. India lose their fourth





Aminul strikes twice in quick succession

[Wicket] 10.2 overs, IND 70/3: SS Iyer c Mohammad Naim b Aminul Islam 22 (13b 1x4 2x6) SR: 169.23

A fuller outside off delivery from Aminul Islam and Shreyas Iyer tries to hit it out of the park. However, all he manages is to find the fielder at long-off. India lose their third.

[Wicket] 6.3 overs, IND 36/2: KL Rahul c Mahmudullah b Aminul Islam 15 (17b 2x4 0x6) SR: 88.23

A length ball outside off from leg-spinner Aminul Islam gets the better of KL Rahul. Rahul checks his shot in the last minute while in an attempt to cut a ball that was turning away from the right hander. However, the ball hits the bottom of his bat and Mahmudullah Riyad takes an easy catch.

Tigers keep India to 35 for one after powerplay

End of over 6, IND 35/1

It has been a decent start by Bangladesh. Right-arm pacer Shafiul Islam gave the first breakthrough in the very first over of the game when he trapped India stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma in front. Since then, the Tigers did a good job as they kept the scoring rate in check.

[Wicket] 0.5 overs, IND 10/1: RG Sharma lbw b Shafiul Islam 9 (5b 2x4 0x6) SR: 180.00

Right-arm pacer Shafiul Islam strikes in the final delivery of the very first over. A slower ball outside off that decieved Rohit Sharma and struck him on the pads. Umpire gives out and India went for a review, where it showed that the ball would have clipped the middle stumps. The umpire stays with his original decision and India lose their skipper.

Toss: Naim debuts as Tigers opt to bowl in smog-hit Delhi

Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl first against India in their first of the three T20Is at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi today.

Batsman Mohammad Naim earns his first T20I cap as the Tigers are set to play in smog-hit Delhi. The pollution level in Delhi had reached unprecedented levels over the past few days. However, the AQI (Air Quality Index) level dropped significantly in the evening today and the match referee had earlier confirmed that visibility would not be a problem and the match is good to go.

Bangladesh's T20I captain for the tour, Mahmudullah Riyad said that this will be the chance for other players to show their mettle as the Tigers are without their two stalwarts -- Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal.

"It's a great opportunity for other guys to step up in absence of Shakib and Tamim," said Mahmudullah after the toss.

Meanwhile, India stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma said that he too would have opted to bowl had he won the toss.

"We would have bowled first as well considering the dew factor. We will have to assess the wicket at the start to see what the fighting score is. This is an opportunity to test out players who have done well in domestic cricket. We have gone with three spinners, two medium-pacers and an allrounder in Dube," said Sharma.

All-rounder Shivam Dube debuts for India.





Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Krunal Pandya, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed

Bangladesh: Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Afif Hossain, Muhfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Naim Sheikh, Aminul Islam, Mosaddek Hossain, Al-Amin, Mustafizur Rahman, Shafiul Islam



