 Awami Swechchhasebak League’s 3rd national council opened by PM Hasina
Home Politics
11:49 AM, November 16, 2019 / LAST MODIFIED: 12:19 PM, November 16, 2019

PM opens Swechchhasebak League’s 3rd national council

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Photo: PID/file

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today inaugurated the 3rd national council of Awami Swechchhasebak League, an associate body and the volunteer wing of the Bangladesh Awami League.

Sheikh Hasina, also the president of Bangladesh Awami League, opened the council by releasing pigeons and balloons at the historic Suhrawardy Udyan in the morning.

AL General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader and AL Organizing Secretary and founding president of Swechchhasebak League AFM Bahauddin Nasim were present on the dais as special guests.

Nirmal Ranjan Guha, convener of the council preparatory committee of Swechchhasebak League, told a press conference on Thursday that all preparations have already been taken to hold the 3rd council of the organization.

A total of 1,975 councilors and around 18,000 delegates will join the council while around 15,000 guests will attend the function, he said.

Nirmal said 13 sub-committees were formed to hold the council in a befitting manner.

Related Topics

Related Stories

Stay updated on the go with The Daily Star Android & iOS News App. Click here to download it for your device.

The Daily Star Breaking news alert on your phone

Grameenphone:
Type START <space> BR and send SMS it to 22222

Robi:
Type START <space> BR and send SMS it to 2222


Banglalink:
Type START <space> BR and send SMS it to 2225

Find more information on SMS subscription

Leave your comments

Comment Policy

Top News

View More

More from Politics

BNP MPs denied space in parliament: Goyeshwar
Obaidul Quader
Quader asks MPs not to contest in AL upazila councils
Khaleda Zia's Bail Order
Khaleda files appeal challenging HC’s bail order
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to likely visit Bangladesh vs India Test Match
Modi invites Hasina to watch Test match Nov 22
Selima Islam
Khaleda not getting proper treatment: Selima Islam

Top News

View More

Related Stories

Latest from Star Live
Daily Star Bangla

    In case you missed it

    Rohingya crisis A concern for the region
    Rohingya crisis: A concern for the region
    Change Maker: Dragon fruit kindles hope
    From land of death, despair
    The Joy of Cropping
    Violence in Rakhine: India keeps off the Bali declaration

    Multimedia you may like
    Today's Gallery (2019.11.16)
    Today's Gallery (2019.11.15)
    Today's Gallery (2019.11.14)
    Today's Gallery (2019.11.13)
    Today's Gallery (2019.11.12)
    Today's Gallery (2019.11.10)
    Top