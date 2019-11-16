PM opens Swechchhasebak League’s 3rd national council

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today inaugurated the 3rd national council of Awami Swechchhasebak League, an associate body and the volunteer wing of the Bangladesh Awami League.

Sheikh Hasina, also the president of Bangladesh Awami League, opened the council by releasing pigeons and balloons at the historic Suhrawardy Udyan in the morning.

AL General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader and AL Organizing Secretary and founding president of Swechchhasebak League AFM Bahauddin Nasim were present on the dais as special guests.

Nirmal Ranjan Guha, convener of the council preparatory committee of Swechchhasebak League, told a press conference on Thursday that all preparations have already been taken to hold the 3rd council of the organization.

A total of 1,975 councilors and around 18,000 delegates will join the council while around 15,000 guests will attend the function, he said.

Nirmal said 13 sub-committees were formed to hold the council in a befitting manner.