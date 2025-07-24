Why is security at the Secretariat not being taken seriously?

Senior officials at the Secretariat appear to be more concerned about their personal comfort—such as the costliness of their vehicles, the size of their offices, and the comfort of their chairs—than about the overall security of the Secretariat. File photo: Palash Khan

The Secretariat stands as one of the most vital key point installations (KPI) in the country. The recent breach by hundreds of youths into this crucial government establishment raises serious concerns about its security: why is security so lax at such a pivotal location? This vulnerability reflects not only a weakness in physical security but also in the government itself.

Following the fall of the Sheikh Hasina regime on August 5 last year, amidst a mass uprising, public anger was intensely expressed at multiple KPIs, including the parliament building and the Prime Minister's Office. In response, enhanced security measures were implemented at the Secretariat. Despite these efforts, during August last year, HSC examinees managed to breach the gates. This incident should have prompted the establishment of a long-term, robust security arrangement to prevent such occurrences in the future.

However, nearly a year later, on the afternoon of July 22 this year, the Secretariat's security was breached again: student protesters forcibly entered the premises and vandalised property. This event was both unexpected and unacceptable.

Senior officials at the Secretariat appear to be more concerned about their personal comfort—such as the costliness of their vehicles, the size of their offices, and the comfort of their chairs—than about the overall security of the Secretariat. There are valid reasons for this concern. Upon entering the Bangladesh Secretariat premises, one might hesitate to believe that this is the country's highest policymaking establishment. Adjacent to some Secretariat buildings, dirty water continues to flow through open drains. Drivers often idle aimlessly, with no designated rest area, let alone toilet facilities. Many resort to urinating in the drains beside the buildings. The tangled mass of overhead wires surrounding the buildings seems to mirror the bureaucratic complications within.

While these may not constitute daily security threats to the Secretariat, one must not forget the devastating fire that broke out in building number 7 of the establishment in December last year. The reality is that when such incidents occur, policymakers often respond urgently, but the issue tends to lose significance within a few days. This pattern must change.

Coming back to this year's incident, the majority of students who gathered to protest at the Secretariat gate did not intend to breach it and enter. I witnessed the incident firsthand: only a few unruly youths deliberately forced their way through the gate and entered the premises. These individuals should be identified through CCTV footage and brought to justice. Only then will others be deterred from attempting such acts in the future. The question remains whether the Secretariat policymakers will take this matter seriously.

Interestingly, the police filed a case against approximately 1,200 unidentified individuals on the night of July 22 in connection with this incident, accusing them of illegal gathering, assault on law enforcers, attempted murder, vandalism of government vehicles, and an attempt to breach the Secretariat compound. One cannot help but question the justification for the charge of attempted murder. What grounds were used to level this charge against the protesting youths?

In situations like this, incidents at such a crucial location as the Secretariat often prompt senior administrative officials to refrain from making public comments. However, this time was an exception. Following the breach of the Secretariat gate by students, the secretary of the Ministry of Youth and Sports expressed a significant opinion on Facebook. I consider this a positive step.

Md Mahbub-Ul-Alam, secretary of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, wrote on Facebook: "Using the delayed announcement of the postponement of HSC exams as an excuse, today [July 22] some so-called students and miscreants stormed into the Secretariat and vandalised many vehicles. Among them were two vehicles belonging to the ministry.

"The Secretariat is a KPI or sensitive installation. It's not just about vehicles; many crucial state documents are preserved here. Storming in and vandalising property like this is an act of terrorism. It's essential to identify them through CCTV footage and bring them to justice," the secretary added in his post.

It is good that Mahbub-Ul-Alam has publicly commented on this instead of keeping silent. The responsibilities of this government extend far beyond routine paperwork, yet many officers seem to approach it as such.

Will this attitude change when it comes to the security of the Secretariat?

Baharam Khan is a journalist at The Daily Star.

Views expressed in this article are the author's own.

