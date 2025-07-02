Why saving newspapers is essential for healthy democracy

The typical morning in Bangladeshi households is quietly changing. The aroma of tea still fills the air, but the comforting rustle of a freshly delivered newspaper is becoming increasingly rare. Instead, family members, regardless of generation, are fixated on their little rectangular screens, endlessly scrolling through social feeds. This is not unique to Bangladesh; it has become a global phenomenon.

A hurried glance at a headline, a crude meme, a distasteful viral video reacting to some controversy—this is often the extent of "news consumption" these days. To be honest, and speaking from experience as a Gen Z individual, the idea of sitting down for just 20 minutes to read a well-researched edition—complete with verified insights and balanced perspectives—feels as laborious as doing a group assignment alone. It also reflects the concerning reality of our shrinking and sinking attention spans.

As more people turn to digital platforms for news in this manner, traditional newspapers are facing an existential crisis. This shift has made it increasingly difficult for news agencies to generate enough revenue to remain operational and maintain ethical journalism. If this trend continues, we risk losing not only a vital source of reliable information but also one of the few remaining tools to hold those in power accountable.

Despite the abundance of digital content, reading a physical newspaper offers a uniquely nostalgic and contemplative experience. It comes free of pop-up alerts, algorithmic distractions, and doomscrolling. The intellectual care taken by news teams in curating each edition—selecting headlines, stories, and photographs—encourages readers to engage more deeply and thoughtfully with current affairs.

In an era dominated by misinformation and algorithm-driven content bubbles, newspapers remain a reliable and unbiased source of facts. Unlike online content, printed news cannot be swiftly deleted, edited without trace, or manipulated with cinematic ease. Screenshots may offer some form of evidence, but there's always a way to deflect or deny. Those who have experienced or witnessed such manipulation know this all too well. Informed, reflective public engagement is critical for democratic decision-making, and newspapers are central to that process.

So, what can be done to revitalise the culture of newspaper readership? Individual responsibility is important, but not sufficient. Businesses, institutions, and government agencies have both the capacity and, arguably, a civic duty to act. One practical initiative could be the introduction of a "newspaper allowance" for employees. Far from being a trivial bonus, this could serve as a meaningful investment in human capital, fostering a better-informed workforce and stronger communities.

If implemented on a wide scale, such allowances could enable thousands of employees to purchase newspapers—either in print or through digital subscriptions. The scheme should be flexible, allowing people to choose between different formats and news outlets. This would respect personal preferences while ensuring continued support for quality journalism. It would affirm the enduring value of accurate, independent reporting.

Furthermore, businesses should consider forming partnerships with newspaper publishers. Through such collaborations, organisations could directly supply newspapers—or grant digital access—to employees benefitting from the allowance. This would simplify access while providing a stable revenue stream for publishers. In doing so, businesses would become active supporters of the press, reinforcing a virtuous cycle where financial support helps uphold journalistic integrity.

My aim in writing this is clear: to help preserve the newspaper industry and the dignity of those within it. This is not a call to cling to outdated traditions for their own sake, but to protect a system that empowers professional journalism. This includes everyone from the newsroom editors and investigative reporters to photojournalists and distribution workers—all synchronised to deliver reliable, verified information to the public.

A strong and independent press strengthens democracy. It serves as a vigilant observer of society. The more people connect—and reconnect—with it, the more authority and trust it will wield, particularly in exposing corruption and abuses of power. However, without financial security, journalism cannot fulfil this role effectively. The erosion of press freedom will continue if the industry remains economically fragile.

A legitimate concern is the environmental impact of print media. While sustainability must remain a priority, this cannot come at the cost of journalism. A balanced approach is needed. Publishers, working with environmentally conscious organisations, should explore sustainable paper production, promote recycling, and invest in responsible forestry practices. Environmental accountability and a free press can and must coexist.

Above all, we must shift our mindset. The quality and future of journalism depend greatly on the financial well-being and job security of journalists. If reporters are constantly burdened with economic stress, their capacity to remain impartial, ethical, and focused is significantly compromised. Financial insecurity renders them vulnerable, undermining the very ideals journalism seeks to uphold.

It is time for society to recognise journalism not just as an industry, but as a vital public service. It underpins informed citizenship and societal progress. Let us begin building a platform on which journalism can stand: firmly rooted in impartiality, guided by integrity, and powered by the dignity it so rightfully deserves.

Nafis Ehsas Chowdhury is a columnist and studies business at the United International University (UIU).

Views expressed in this article are the author's own.

