Who is sponsoring bribery in Bangladesh?

Not long ago, I heard a story about a friend who went to renew his passport. At the passport office, frustrated citizens stood under the sun, in a long queue, waiting for their turn. Yet, my friend, without hesitation, dialled a number. Within minutes, an officer waved him through a side door. No forms, no lines, just a quiet exchange and swift processing. This wasn't a one-off. In Bangladesh, such shortcuts have become normal. Whether it's renewing a passport, getting a driving license, or transferring a school posting, many use their networks (or money) to bypass the system meant to serve all equally.

This everyday reality is echoed in hard data. The latest survey by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) reveals a troubling truth: nearly one in three people reported paying bribes to access essential public services. With a sample of over 84,000 individuals from across the country, this is not a fringe issue but a national crisis. Among the most corrupt institutions, the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) tops the list, with more than 63 percent of citizens reporting that they were forced to pay bribes. Close behind are law enforcement agencies, the Department of Immigration and Passports, and the Directorate of Registration. These are not just numbers; they reflect the experience of countless citizens trying to do the right thing but finding the system stacked against them.

The education sector is also deeply affected. Bribes for teacher transfers or school admissions are common, eroding faith in a system meant to uplift the next generation. According to a separate Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) assessment, during the last decade, citizens paid an estimated Tk 1.46 lakh crore in bribes for basic services. That's not just a statistic; it's money taken from families who often have little to spare.

It is easy to blame corrupt officials or inefficient institutions, but the roots go deeper. Why do people offer bribes in the first place? Because they believe it's the only way to get things done. We accept, and even expect, corruption. It becomes a tool, not just for the powerful, but for ordinary people trying to survive a broken system. And this normalisation is perhaps the most dangerous part of all.

Other countries, despite challenges, offer lessons. Rwanda has made huge strides through digitalisation and strict enforcement. Estonia rebuilt itself after Soviet rule with a foundation in transparency and e-governance. Uruguay, surrounded by more corrupt neighbours, stands out for its institutional strength. Yet none of these countries shares Bangladesh's exact profile: our population, poverty levels, and political landscape are unique. Still, the direction is clear. For Bangladesh to move forward, we need deep institutional reform, starting with empowered, truly independent watchdog agencies. We need to digitise services so that middlemen and gatekeepers can't extort money for what should be simple procedures. We must enforce the law equally, regardless of someone's rank or political affiliation.

And we need to ask ourselves some uncomfortable questions. Every time we slip a note to an officer to speed up our file, every time we call someone for a favour, we are reinforcing the very system we claim to hate. We complain about corruption, but willingly participate in it when it suits us because real change won't come from a few anti-graft raids or the transfer of a corrupt official. It will come when we stop seeing bribery as a shortcut and start seeing it as a betrayal of our rights and responsibilities. It will come when citizens demand better and refuse to pay for what they are entitled to. So, who is sponsoring the corruption? It's you, me, and us, but that is also a source of power since it is in our hands. But what do we do with that power?

First, let's talk about technology. It's not a magic fix, but a serious enabler. Countries like India have reduced leakages in welfare and ration distribution simply by using biometric IDs and direct cash transfers. In Bangladesh, too, expanding digital platforms like "MyGov", mobile banking, and online service applications can cut out the need for personal contacts or unofficial payments. When you don't have to queue in front of an office or deal with an officer at all, the chances of bribery fall dramatically. Digital footprints also make it easier to track irregularities and hold people accountable.

Second, real, value-based education is not a side issue. It's the root. If we want a generation that refuses to normalise corruption, then honesty, civic rights, and responsibilities need to be embedded in the classroom. Civic education must go beyond textbooks and become part of how students understand the system. Informed citizens make better demands, and stronger institutions respond to that pressure.

Third, we need leadership by example. When high-ranking officials or public figures are seen using influence or dodging accountability, it sends a loud message. But when the opposite happens, when someone faces consequences despite their connections, it begins to restore faith. That's not just good governance; that's nation-building.

At the end of the day, this isn't about blaming others. It's about looking in the mirror and asking: What am I doing to change the system? Am I standing in line like everyone else, or am I making a call to skip ahead? The system survives because we feed it. But the moment we stop feeding it, it starts to collapse.

We can be hopeful because real change will come not when we wait for someone else to fix things, but when we decide, as individuals and as a society, to stop sponsoring bribery and start demanding integrity. That is our responsibility. And our power.

Mamun Rashid, an economic analyst, is chairman at Financial Excellence Ltd and former managing partner of PwC Bangladesh.

Views expressed in this article are the author's own.

