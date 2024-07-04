Imagine a business professional who does not know the laws that govern their industry in the country they operate in. How can they make smart decisions, avoid legal troubles, or lead their company effectively? The truth is, they can't. This is why business law education is so crucial. Yet, in Bangladesh, the business education system is falling short. Our business schools are not preparing students to handle the legal challenges they will face in their careers.

So, what is wrong with business law education in Bangladesh? Firstly, there's the curriculum. Business law courses in Bangladesh heavily rely on Indian textbooks about Indian laws. Sounds odd, right? It is. Because why would Bangladeshi business schools teach Indian laws? These books focus on Indian laws, which are not relevant to Bangladeshi students. Imagine learning about laws you will never use in your career. It is like training for a cricket match with football equipment. When these students enter the workforce, they struggle with compliance issues because they have not learned the laws that apply in Bangladesh, and they are not taught how to freshly learn the laws that apply to themselves. While it is true that there is lack of good books on business law in Bangladesh, teaching Indian textbooks based on Indian laws cannot be a solution.

Secondly, who are the people teaching these courses? Surprisingly, it is not law academics. Instead, business academics, who may know a lot about business but not as much about law, are teaching these courses. This gap means students miss out on vital legal knowledge and updates that could be crucial for their careers. Because in the commercial justice sector, regulations are updated, or new regulations are introduced almost every year. Moreover, in many business schools, teaching business law is viewed as a less desirable assignment, akin to a "punishment posting" for full-time faculty members in business schools. This negative perception leads to a lack of enthusiasm and investment in delivering up-to-date, engaging, and practical education.

Thirdly, we are missing the point of teaching business law as a core course of the business curriculum in Bangladesh. Currently, business law courses are too theoretical and contentious. They focus on disputes and litigation rather than practical, everyday business transactions and compliance. Instead of learning how to avoid legal pitfalls, students are taught how to fight them in court. Shouldn't we be preparing them to avoid these problems in the first place? Moreover, there is a lack of practical training. Students do not engage in simulation exercises or real-world scenarios. Business students need similar practical exposure to understand how to apply legal principles in real-world situations.

Now, can we fix this? If yes, then how? We need a major overhaul of how business law is taught in business schools. The pedagogy for business law in business schools must be significantly different from that of law schools because these are two different ballgames.

The business law curriculum in business schools should be based on laws relevant to Bangladesh. This way, students learn what they will need in their careers. Hiring law academics to teach business law should be the way to go as they are the people who know it best. They can provide accurate, up-to-date information and practical insights. Shifting from purely theoretical teaching to include practical exercises is crucial as well. Simulations, case studies, and real-world scenarios can help students understand how to apply what they learn.

And why does this matter? Think about the impact a heightened awareness of the legal doctrine can have on the business environment in Bangladesh. Well-informed business leaders can drive compliance and ethical practices. This leads to a more stable and robust corporate sector. Wouldn't you prefer to work in a business environment where leaders understand the laws and navigate them confidently? By revamping business law education, we are not just improving individual careers, we are strengthening the entire business landscape in Bangladesh. Informed leaders can avoid costly legal mistakes, foster ethical practices, and ensure compliance. This contributes to the country's economic growth and stability. Isn't that what we all want?

Revamping business law education is more than just an academic exercise; it is a strategic move for the future of Bangladesh's corporate world. Let's equip our future leaders with the right legal knowledge and skills. Let's prepare them to lead with integrity and legal acumen.

Azhar Uddin Bhuiyan teaches at the Department of Law, University of Dhaka. He can be reached at [email protected]

Views expressed in this article are the author's own.

Follow The Daily Star Opinion on Facebook for the latest opinions, commentaries and analyses by experts and professionals. To contribute your article or letter to The Daily Star Opinion, see our guidelines for submission.