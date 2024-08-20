What should be our university culture in a new Bangladesh?

On a recent visit to Dhaka University, I was with my peers, immersed in conversations as we strolled through the campus. Inhaling the crisp air, it struck me that the students no longer cower under the oppressive shadows of past regimes, and the days of treading carefully seem to have faded into memory. But then I noticed a few disturbing scenes that made me realise I had to return to reality. An assembly of students riding motorcycles turned up on campus with a fervour that seemed both familiar and ominous. KCuriosity piqued, I inquired about their identity and to be informed that they were members of the BNP's student organisation, Chhatra Dal. A sense of unease washed over me. Then I stumbled upon another group of students. They were from the anti-discrimination movement, a cause that I hold in high regard for its bold stance against injustice and systemic corruption.

The future of public university campuses in Bangladesh raises profound questions about the direction in which we are headed. Once considered bastions of learning and intellectual pursuit, these institutions have increasingly become arenas for political machinations. The troubling reality that a vice chancellor of a public university once prioritised allegiance to the Awami League over the noble calling of teaching is a stark reminder of how deeply entrenched politics has become in academia.

The faculty, once expected to serve as mentors and guides, now often display a spectrum of political affiliations, further polarising the academic environment. Under previous administrations, the impartiality of educators was glaringly absent. Instead of championing the legitimate concerns of the student body, these teachers ignored the issues, leaving students to fend for themselves.

The students in Bangladesh's public universities have become the most egregious victims of an ineffective and often indifferent administration. This administrative neglect has created a toxic environment where students struggle with a severe shortage of seats in university halls. Instead of addressing this issue, the administration turns a blind eye, allowing political goons to exploit the situation. This manipulation is not an accident but a deliberate strategy by the university administration to maintain control and secure political gains, using innocent students as pawns.

For male students, the situation in the residence halls is dire where the absence of any formal university administration has led to a complete takeover by political goons aligned with the ruling party. All administrative responsibilities are handled by these enforcers rather than university representatives, solidifying their authority and fostering an atmosphere of exploitation and fear.

In the female hall, students face harassment and undue challenges in the name of "security and rules". A student from Dhaka University described the harsh reality of strict gate-locking policies, which leave students stranded if they return late, with security instructed to deny them entry. The administration's cold response is to suggest that these students find refuge with local guardians or relatives—a cruel and inhumane expectation, particularly for those who have no such support in the city.

This disregard for student welfare not only reflects a profound failure of leadership but also underscores the deep-rooted issues that plague the very institutions meant to nurture the future of the nation.

A multifaceted approach must be pursued to create an environment where education and research thrive, free from the stranglehold of political interference, with the aim to transform the current toxic culture of universities and residential halls. Regardless of a student's political affiliation, teachers should be unrepentant and offer the same honour and assistance to all of them.

To safeguard against exploitation, a transparent system for allocating seats based on need and merit should be implemented and monitored by an impartial body. In addition, better living arrangements that guarantee access to wholesome food and a peaceful, distraction-free study space free from political thugs are required in these residence halls.

It is imperative that the Hall Unions and Dhaka University Central Students' Union (DUCSU) be reactivated. By actively defending their rights and bridging the divide between the student body and the administration, these organisations should act as the voice of the student body. It has to happen to bring back and regularly hold these union elections, which were put on hold following a protracted break in 2019. To ensure that the results of these elections accurately reflect the wishes of the students and are not swayed by political forces, they must be free and fair.

In this reimagined university environment, students should no longer have to struggle for basic necessities like seats in residential halls. Instead, they should be able to focus on their studies, engage in meaningful research, and take full advantage of global opportunities. This can only be achieved if the administration, teachers, and student unions work together with the shared goal of creating a liveable, equitable, and academically vibrant campus.

Monira Sharmin is a columnist and an independent researcher. She can be reached at [email protected].

Views expressed in this article are the author's own.

