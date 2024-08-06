Voices from Shahbagh

We can't celebrate yet. Not until there is justice for our brothers who have been killed. Sheikh Hasina's resignation was, of course, a must. But for all the deaths that happened, there must be thorough investigations into the role of the administration, party activists, Chhatra League and others. Once that has been achieved, then we can finally celebrate.

We do not know who will come to power next, but the army is likely to take over in the immediate future. We hope whoever it is, they will take prompt and proper actions to deliver justice for the killings. Those who have been unjustly detained must be unconditionally released.

I don't think there is any country in the world where the government has tried to stay in power by raising its hand on its own students so many times like this. Students are a nation's assets. Students have a special place in people's hearts. This regime didn't just kill one or two students. According to newspaper reports, it killed more than 300—even though we believe the number is higher. Many ordinary citizens have also been killed. It is because this regime killed so many students that people have come out flooding the streets to lend their support. if you look around, you will see thousands and thousands of ordinary people around you—there are no political parties here. Why is that? They are here to support those who have been killed, the students, who are our brothers and sisters.

No government in the world, I believe, can stay in power by killing its own students. And we have proved that here in Bangladesh.

A university student

The prime minister had no other alternative but to resign. After creating the situation that she and her party did, how could she speak of finding a compromise? Everything had gone out of control by the time she was willing to listen to the students. So, resigning was the best decision for her.

All these people have gathered together for independence. A government that shoots at its own people is not wanted by anyone.

A BRAC university student

We are very happy right now for achieving this independence. We achieved thjis victory in return for our blood. Now, we want to celebrate it fully and with everyone.

Now, we need to ensure that the perpetrators of the killings are held to account, alongside those who gave the orders. Even if they manage to flee the country, they should be brought back and tried properly, so that no one ever dares to commit such crimes again.

A university student

We want thorough investigations into all the killings. Even if any of them were committed by the army, it has to investigate them also. My point is, no one who fired at students and ordinary people should be spared. As a student of Dhaka University, what some law enforcers did in our university over the past few weeks is unacceptable. What the vice chancellor and other responsible persons did must be looked into as well.

Even today, when we went to the campus, people fired at us. Who were involved in these shootings? Do we not deserve to know as students of that university, who were shooting at us in our own campus? Whoever comes to power next, they should know by now the power of Bangladesh's students and its people. So, if they do not investigate these incidents, we will once again unite.

A Dhaka University student

The students' initial one-point demand of quota reform than turned into a one-point demand for Sheikh Hasina's resignation. It turned into a movement to bring back democracy. How could she get away with carrying our mass murders so she could stay in Gono Bhaban? I held back my child from joining the protests before, but not today. We've been here since the morning and we won't leave until she resigns. We've seen a lot of bloodshed; we will not accept any more of it.

Nipa

Housewife from Lalbagh

I am here observing the mob. I am really happy. the students achieved a lot, they have done the hard work of bringing us here. We love our country and we want to save it. The students should work towards establishing peace in the country where no one is suppressed.

Syed Afzalul Karim

Dermatologist

Whatever happens, it has to be done through a peaceful, amicable way and we do not want any military intervention in this whole process. The transition has to be done with the leadership of the students, and with constructive consultation with political parties, civil society, and other actions in the movement.

Dr Samina Luthfa

Associate professor, Sociology

Dhaka University