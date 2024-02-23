The grave irony of medical negligence causing deaths

My next-door neighbour recently cited a precarious reason for why she hasn't been getting a much-needed surgery, despite her doctor's recommendation to get it done immediately. She said, "I'm afraid that after being put under anaesthesia, I won't be able to regain consciousness. What if this is the last time I leave my house and I'm never able to return?"

I told her that she was overthinking it. She gave me a crooked smile and said, "Don't you see the news? People are going to the hospital for medical care and coming out dead." At that point, I had to concede.

The public concern about the standard of medical care and the management of healthcare facilities are getting more and more heightened in recent times, especially after the recent deaths at JS Diagnostic and Medical Check Up Centre and LabAid Hospital in Dhaka. Most of the family members of the deceased allege that the negligence of doctors, a lack of accountability in healthcare facilities, and adequate regulation of medical practices are to blame.

One of the cases concerns 10-year-old Ahnaf Tahmin Ayham, who passed away during a circumcision procedure. Although Ahnaf regained consciousness following the procedure, he soon began vomiting. Previously, on December 31, 2023, a five-year-old named Ayaan Ahmed met the same tragic end while undergoing a circumcision procedure at United Medical College and Hospital. And just on February 19, Raahib Reza, a young IT professional, died from cardiac arrest at LabAid during an endoscopy procedure. Raahib's family members claim that the consulting doctor at LabAid anaesthetised him without studying his test results. Conversely, the doctor asserts that he was unaware about his prior medical issues. Raahib was moved to the ICU right away. But after 72 hours, he passed away.

Regretfully, instances of medical malpractice are not uncommon in Bangladesh. The latest incidents shouldn't come as a surprise to those who are aware of the condition of the healthcare sector in the country and the general negligence and malpractice of the medical staff. In the last six months alone, there have been cases where patients have lost their lives to medical malpractice, and doctors' ineptitude have been constantly highlighted by the media.

The Bangladesh Medical and Dental Council (BMDC), which is in charge of monitoring medical ethics, has a record of 455 complaints against doctors, received by the council since 2010. Of those, 143 were not investigated further, 274 were dismissed, and 38 are currently pending trial. Merely two percent of the grievances received any sort of resolution. The Bangladesh Law Commission put forth legislation in 2013 in an effort to address the pervasive claims of medical malpractice in the nation. A bill protecting medical care was eventually drafted, but it hasn't moved past the drafting stage since 2016. Meanwhile, media reports imply that the standard of medical care has not been upheld by any of the relevant authorities.

In Bangladesh, a patchwork system is used, even in the absence of a unified statute, to combat medical malpractice through a variety of current laws and regulations. Allegations such as drug adulteration, endangering life, and negligently causing death or harm are covered under the Penal Code, 1860. Individuals are classified as consumers and medical institutions as service providers under the Consumer Rights Protection Act, 2009. It permits the filing of complaints against medical malpractice, with the prospect of monetary penalties. Patients who suffer physical harm, emotional distress or loss of income due to medical malpractice may file a lawsuit to recover damages. Under applicable provisions, patients may file writ petitions to seek remedies for constitutional rights violations.

When it comes to the ratio of doctors to patients, Bangladesh suffers from a drastic disparity. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the country has just 5.25 doctors for every 10,000 people. This is evident in all hospitals, public or private; they are always packed. And since there are more patients than doctors, it is nearly impossible for the doctors to give their patients enough time.

Additionally, due to the doctors' poor communication skills, patients rarely understand what's ailing them. The healthcare sector should serve as an oasis for service delivery rather than a source of money-making opportunities. They are working with human life, and thus must adhere to the highest level of care and caution.

Monira Sharmin is a columnist.

Views expressed in this article are the author's own.

