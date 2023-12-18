Google unveils MedLM, the healthcare AI

MedLM is built upon the foundation of Med-PaLM 2, Google's large language model (LLM) for the medical domain. Image: Google

Google has recently introduced MedLM, a suite of AI models designed for the healthcare sector. Built upon the foundation of Med-PaLM 2, Google's large language model (LLM) for the medical domain, MedLM will be made available on the Vertex AI platform for Google Cloud users in the United States.

As per Google, MedLM was built after rigorous testing and collaboration with international healthcare organisations. The AI will be available in two models: a larger one geared toward handling complex and multifaceted tasks, and a medium-sized one that will focus on scalability and adaptability across various healthcare workflows, allowing for fine-tuning to specific requirements.

Google added that these models are proficient at summarising medical conversations and swiftly processing extensive medication databases, addressing specific nuances related to the medical field. The development of the MedLM models is based on practical insights from real-world scenarios, including addressing medical queries from healthcare providers.

Google also plans to introduce Gemini-based models into the MedLM suite. This expansion aims to broaden functionalities, offering a more diverse set of solutions tailored to the complexities of the healthcare domain.