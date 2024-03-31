Shifting migration trends: Why is returning to villages a better option?

The demography of Bangladesh is currently in a state of flux, witnessing a remarkable shift in migration patterns as urban dwellers increasingly opt to return to the serene embrace of rural villages. This burgeoning trend, highlighted in the latest findings of the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) in its "Bangladesh Sample Vital Statistics 2023" report, underscores a profound recalibration of economic prospects and living standards.

In a startling revelation, the report indicates that in 2023 alone, approximately 14 individuals per thousand made the pivotal decision to forsake the hustle and bustle of urban life in favour of the tranquillity offered by rural landscapes. This stands in stark contrast to the mere trickle observed just half a decade ago, where less than one per thousand embarked on such journeys of return. Concurrently, the rate of outbound migration has surged nearly threefold over the same period, unveiling a complex interplay of factors steering migration dynamics.

Experts dissecting this phenomenon attribute its genesis to a confluence of multifaceted factors, chief among them being the insidious impact of inflation gnawing away at the fabric of urban living standards. The relentless march of inflation has rendered cities less hospitable, eroding the quality of life and rendering them increasingly unsustainable for many residents. Compounded by the dearth of fresh employment avenues stemming from lacklustre investment, the urban landscape paints a bleak tableau of economic fragility and uncertainty.

The data provided by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) paints a vivid picture of the shifting tides of migration within the country. In 2023 alone, a staggering 13.8 individuals per thousand bid farewell to urban locales, signalling a significant surge from previous years. Conversely, the allure of overseas employment has experienced a notable uptick, with 8.78 individuals per thousand venturing abroad in pursuit of work, marking a substantial increase from historical trends.

The motivations driving this migration phenomenon are as diverse as the individuals themselves. While some are propelled by the harsh realities of economic hardships and urban insecurities, others are enticed by the promise of diversified opportunities awaiting them in rural havens. Traditional perceptions of rural life as economically disadvantaged are undergoing a seismic shift, buoyed by advancements in infrastructure and economic diversification that have bridged the gap between urban and rural standards of living. Additionally, factors such as the rising cost of living, security concerns, and instances of harassment in urban areas have further fueled the exodus toward rural tranquillity.

The transformation of rural economies stands as a beacon of hope amid this migration flux. Improved access to electricity, burgeoning entrepreneurial ecosystems, and enhanced transportation networks have catalysed a renaissance in rural livelihoods, rendering villages increasingly alluring to prospective migrants. However, amidst this domestic migration surge, the allure of seeking political asylum in Europe and other regions remains a significant pull factor for many Bangladeshis grappling with economic uncertainty and political instability at home.

As Bangladesh navigates these dynamic migration dynamics, policymakers are confronted with the imperative of fostering equitable development across both urban and rural landscapes. Addressing the root causes of economic disparities while harnessing the latent potential of both sectors is paramount to ensuring sustainable livelihoods for all citizens. The evolving migration landscape underscores the urgency of implementing comprehensive strategies that empower individuals to thrive regardless of their chosen domicile, thereby fostering a more inclusive and resilient society.

The phenomenon of urban migration in Bangladesh is undoubtedly driven by economic challenges such as inflation, scant job opportunities due to low investment, and the escalating cost of living. These factors collectively render urban life increasingly untenable for many individuals and families.

Yet, beneath the surface, a deeper narrative exists behind this migration trend. While economic hardship certainly plays a pivotal role, people are often propelled by a quest for something more profound: sustainable livelihoods and stability that encapsulate the aspiration of individuals and communities to secure resources and opportunities enabling them to meet both present and future needs while preserving the resilience of their livelihood strategies. In rural locales, a myriad of opportunities spanning agriculture, fisheries, cottage industries, and various non-agricultural activities offer a diverse array of income streams, fostering more robust and sustainable livelihoods compared to the often-constrained employment prospects found in urban centres.

Moreover, the pursuit of a semblance of stability underscores the longing for a predictable and secure living environment. Urban areas, notwithstanding their amenities and opportunities, are frequently beset by challenges such as crime, congestion, pollution, and social unrest. In contrast, rural settings may offer a quieter, more community-oriented lifestyle intertwined with nature, potentially boasting lower levels of crime and social tension.

In essence, while economic factors may drive the initial impulse to migrate, the deeper motivations often revolve around securing a livelihood that is not only sustainable but also offers a sense of stability and tranquillity. As individuals weigh their options amidst this urban-rural dichotomy, the quest for enduring prosperity and peace emerges as a defining narrative shaping migration dynamics in Bangladesh.

As the pendulum of migration swings, policymakers are confronted with the imperative to address the root causes underpinning this seismic shift. Bridging the gulf between urban and rural opportunities while alleviating the spectre of economic disparity looms large on the national agenda. It is incumbent upon stakeholders to craft holistic strategies that harness the latent potential of both urban and rural spheres, thereby fostering an environment conducive to equitable development and sustainable prosperity for all citizens.

The transformative migration patterns underscore the critical role of national policies in shaping the country's socio-economic landscape. As waves of individuals embark on journeys between urban centres and rural villages, it becomes evident that strategic policy interventions are imperative to guide citizens in making informed decisions about their living arrangements.

At the heart of this issue lies the need for comprehensive policies that address the diverse needs of Bangladesh's populace, whether they choose to reside in bustling urban hubs or seek refuge in the tranquil embrace of rural communities. Governments, in collaboration with non-governmental organisations (NGOs), bear the responsibility of fostering an environment conducive to sustainable living conditions in both urban and rural areas.

Central to this endeavour is the provision of basic amenities that form the bedrock of dignified living. Access to clean water, sanitation facilities, healthcare services, education, and reliable infrastructure should not be luxuries exclusive to urban dwellers but fundamental rights afforded to all citizens, regardless of their geographical location. By ensuring equitable access to these essential services, policymakers can mitigate the stark contrasts between urban affluence and rural deprivation, fostering a more inclusive society. Moreover, efforts should be directed towards stimulating economic opportunities in both urban and rural settings, thereby empowering individuals to thrive irrespective of their chosen residence. Policies aimed at promoting entrepreneurship, facilitating access to credit and markets, and investing in vocational training can catalyse economic growth and job creation, laying the groundwork for vibrant urban and rural economies alike.

Crucially, policy interventions must be informed by the diverse needs and aspirations of local communities, fostering a participatory approach to development that empowers citizens to shape their destinies. By harnessing the collective wisdom of governmental and non-governmental stakeholders, policymakers can craft nuanced policies that resonate with the realities of a diverse populace, driving progress toward a more equitable and sustainable future for all.

Dr Ala Uddin is a professor of anthropology at Chittagong University. He can be reached at [email protected].

Views expressed in this article are the author's own.

