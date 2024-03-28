Why are people moving back to their villages?

Rise in reverse migration has raised concerns

The harsh reality of the deteriorating living situation in our cities is highlighted once again by data from the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) which has revealed that the number of people moving back to villages has increased substantially in recent years. This trend, known as reverse migration, is another example of how the persistent cost-of-living crisis, especially in the cities, is forcing people to take drastic decisions.

As per the BBS data, 13.8 out of every 1,000 people in cities returned to villages in 2023, up from 10.9 in 2022. In 2019, only 3.9 people per 1,000 moved back to their villages. On the contrary, the number of people migrating from villages to cities fell to 19.6 per 1,000 people in 2023 from 26.4 in 2022. The reverse migration trend was triggered by the outbreak of the pandemic, which saw the economy shut down in several phases, leading to the loss of income for many. High inflation caused by both external and internal economic shocks exacerbated the situation; the resultant rises in the prices of essentials, coupled with shrinking income opportunities, made living in cities more and more expensive.

According to a recent study by the South Asian Network on Economic Modeling, jointly conducted with the University of Manchester's Global Development Institute, urban poverty in Bangladesh rose to 18.7 percent in 2023 from 16.3 percent in 2018. By contrast, rural poverty dropped to 21.6 percent from 24.5 percent during the same period. Even after cutting corners—reducing food intake, compromising on education and medical treatment, etc—many urban families have been unable to sustain a basic lifestyle.

True, some aspects of rural life have improved, but the fact remains that educational and employment opportunities as well as access to healthcare and public services are still inadequate across rural Bangladesh. While we have always advocated for reducing the mounting pressure on the cities, which led to a rapid but unsustainable growth, reverse migration does not come as a relief as it is being done out of abject desperation caused by poverty. So we urge the authorities to critically examine the BBS findings and take actions accordingly. They must ensure improved livelihood opportunities for those moving back to villages and provide adequate social safety support to those still struggling in cities. Our policymakers must also come up with long-term strategies to ensure equal economic and development opportunities in all districts.