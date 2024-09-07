Reforms required in Bangladesh’s school system

The education system of Bangladesh is at a critical juncture. The country faces a multitude of challenges, from severe literacy and numeracy gaps to the politicisation of school committees. Among these pressing issues, one crucial area that remains under-addressed is the lack of climate education. As Bangladesh is one of the most climate-vulnerable countries in the world, the urgency for action-oriented climate education and the development of green skills cannot be overstated. There is a need for comprehensive reforms in the country's school systems, including the integration of climate education.

Bangladesh is grappling with a severe literacy and numeracy crisis. The National Learning Assessment (NSA) conducted by the Directorate of Primary Education in 2022 revealed that over 70 percent of Class 2 and Class 3 students struggle with basic literacy, underscoring the gravity of the situation. The implications are profound. A population struggling to read or perform basic arithmetic is vulnerable to misinformation, exploitation, and limited economic opportunities. This crisis is particularly acute among the most disadvantaged segments of society. Urgent action is needed to address these gaps. Past literacy projects have been criticised for their ineffectiveness, often being too generic and not tailored to specific needs. A targeted, evidence-based approach to equip its students with the skills they need for future success is a must.

The other problem is child marriage, which continues to be a significant barrier to girls' education in Bangladesh. A staggering 51 percent of girls marry before the age of 18, often leading to early motherhood and school dropout. The dropout rate at the secondary level in 2022 was 35.98 percent, with girls having a slightly higher rate (40.78 percent) than boys (33.25 percent). The dropout rate at the secondary level in 2023 was 32.85 percent, with the girls' dropout rate at 34.87 percent. The reasons behind these dropout rates are deeply rooted in sociocultural gender norms, economic deprivation, and rural environments. A study by Alam and Hoque (2023) highlighted that female students are often burdened with domestic responsibilities, and parents frequently view investment in their daughters' education as wasteful. These entrenched norms must be challenged. This requires a multifaceted approach, including stricter enforcement of child marriage laws, increased investment in girls' education, and the creation of a female-friendly school environment.

Bangladesh also faces a critical shortage of qualified teachers, particularly in rural areas. Corruption in teacher recruitment, where nepotism often trumps merit, exacerbates this issue. Even when teachers receive training, it is often heavily theoretical, with a significant gap between what is taught and the practical demands of the classroom. This disconnect leads to suboptimal student outcomes. Continuous professional development programmes that prioritises practical skills and classroom management, merit-based recruitment, and regular performance evaluations are essential. Additionally, incentives for teachers in underserved areas, such as housing and transportation allowances, could help address these shortages.

In addition to these challenges, Bangladesh's education system must urgently address the lack of climate education. As a country most vulnerable to climate change, Bangladesh needs to educate its youth on climate action and green skills. Students must be equipped with the knowledge and skills to understand the environmental challenges they will face and to contribute to sustainable solutions for the future. Investing in climate education is about empowering the next generation to take action now. Schools must incorporate practical lessons on environmental stewardship, renewable energy, and sustainable agriculture. This approach should be complemented by initiatives such as school-based green projects and partnerships with local communities to foster environmental awareness and responsibility.

Realising the full potential of Bangladesh's education system requires a comprehensive and strategic approach. This includes increasing public investment in education, strengthening data management systems, and establishing clear accountability mechanisms. Public-private partnerships are essential to supplement government efforts and enhance resource mobilisation. Bangladesh must also adopt a decentralised governance model by granting greater autonomy to local education offices and schools to enable them to better address the unique needs of their students. Ultimately, the goal is to create an education system that addresses the current literacy and numeracy crisis and prepares students for future challenges by equipping them with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in a rapidly changing world where climate change is a reality.

Azwa Nayeem is chairperson of Alokito Hridoy Foundation and adviser of SAJIDA Foundation.

Views expressed in this article are the authors' own.

