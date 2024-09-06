What should be the qualifications of a university VC?

We frequently discuss and voice our unhappiness about the quality of higher education. A large portion of the quality is set by the academic leadership or the well-liked academician who has brilliance both in teaching and research. To achieve excellence in higher education, an institution consciously need to create learning environments that take into account the diversity of students' goals, backgrounds, modes of learning and involvement in higher education, and identities both as learners and students.

Currently, the primary challenge facing the interim government, specifically the education adviser, is to appoint the most qualified academics to lead Bangladesh's higher education institutions, given that the majority of vice-chancellors, pro-vice-chancellors, and treasurers of public universities resigned following Sheikh Hasina's fall on August 5.

According to many, the current vice-chancellors are not always up to par in terms of competence and student-friendliness. In this situation, students in most universities are looking for a competent and efficient vice-chancellor. The role of a vice-chancellor is essential in improving the quality of higher education in Bangladesh. A competent and wise vice-chancellor can turn the university into a modern and research-oriented institution. However, the problems seen in the appointment of vice-chancellors in various universities of the country are a cause for concern.

Political interference in the appointment of vice-chancellors was evident in the universities of Bangladesh. Party nominations rather than skills and experience often were the main factor in the selection of vice-chancellors. As a result, the quality of education, research activities and overall development of the university suffered. Although vice-chancellors were appointed according to the policies laid down by the government, the policies were often politically influenced.

Party favouritism is never desirable in university recruitment and promotion. Favouring party supporters over qualified individuals often leads to divisiveness among faculty, staff, and students. Due to the influence of party politics, the educational environment is spoiled, and mistrust and division are created in the classroom. Lack of transparency and accountability in Bangladeshi universities negatively impacted the independence of the universities, the quality of education and the education system as a whole. In some cases, the vice-chancellors put their personal interests above the interests of the universities.

Lack of transparency in a university's budget, expenditure and income created opportunities for corruption. Teachers, staff and students often remained in the dark about where and how university funds are being spent, and its source. As a result, incidents of irregularities, tendering, extortion etc with regards to university expenditures often made the headlines. Besides, information such as examination results, syllabus, rules etc were not easily available to everyone, resulting in a lack of transparency. Public opinion was not given enough weight in university decision-making, resulting in dissatisfaction among faculty, staff and students and a loss of confidence in the university.

To ensure transparency and accountability, the current government needs to formulate a clear and effective policy and strictly follow that policy and appoint inclusive VCs, who can bring about positive change and make the universities in Bangladesh a reservoir of knowledge by emphasising and improving the quality of education.

A vice-chancellor can turn a university into a research centre by encouraging research activities, foster a healthy learning environment by creating cooperation and unity among teachers, staff and students, convert a university into a modern institution by giving importance to infrastructure development, and engage the institution in the service of the society by increasing the communication with the society. On the other hand, a failed vice-chancellor can lead the university to disaster. By isolating the university from society, a VC may lose the relevance of the higher seat of learning.

Since students do not want a completely party-based administration, the interim government should ensure transparency and impartiality in the election of the VCs. They have to appoint a person, who will act in the interests of the university, can remain free from political interference and function independently. The VC should not only be academically qualified, but also a visionary leader and a philanthropist, who can make the university a focal point for contributing to the country's development. He/she will strive to become an expert in his/her field and inspire others to conduct research. A vice-chancellor must have the skills to efficiently manage the complexity of an institution such as a university and have the foresight to plan and improve its future.

Several other important reforms are needed to take the universities of Bangladesh to new heights. These are not limited to the appointment of VCs. Rather they require transparency in all activities of the university such as making all information about the university budget, recruitment, promotion etc public. Participation of faculty, staff and students must be ensured in the decision-making process by having their representation in various committees of the university. The most important task is the recruitment of skilled manpower and encouraging them to engage in research and innovation to improve the quality of education.

The interim government's recent appointment of the VC, Pro-VC, and treasurer of Dhaka University is praiseworthy as it prioritised the meritocracy ideology. The interim government ought to use the same guidelines in selecting the VCs, pro-VCs, and treasurers of the remaining public universities. I believe that instead of expecting instant solutions, we should be patient and let the interim government gradually overcome the challenges the nation currently faces.

Dr Mohammad Tarikul Islam is professor at the Department of Government and Politics in Jahangirnagar University. He has been a visiting scholar at Harvard University, the University of Oxford, the University of Cambridge, and SOAS (University of London).

Views expressed in this article are the authors' own.

Follow The Daily Star Opinion on Facebook for the latest opinions, commentaries and analyses by experts and professionals. To contribute your article or letter to The Daily Star Opinion, see our guidelines for submission.