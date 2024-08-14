Let women decide what they want

Mahpara's decision to put her career before raising a child was strongly disapproved by her in-laws, relatives, and maternal family. On the other hand, Shanaya, who wanted to devote herself to her home responsibilities, endured ridicule from her friends and acquaintances, who said she was wasting her years of education. Both did not receive the support they needed, though they wanted to take charge of their own life by coming to their own conclusions. From these two scenarios, the question that comes to my mind is: do we really practice empowering women? Or is it only a catchphrase used in corporate-sponsored social events?

Research and surveys indicate that gender parity in Bangladesh has improved in all areas due to women's increased participation in socio-economic and political activities. In recent years, Bangladesh has witnessed significant advancements in women's empowerment, resulting in noteworthy societal transformations. Unfortunately, the concept of women's empowerment is often construed narrowly in Bangladesh and many other parts of the world, linking it mainly to women's employment outside the home or in official workplaces. A limited perspective cannot do justice to the diversity of women's experiences and the multitude of ways that empowerment can manifest itself.

Despite enormous progress toward gender equality and women's rights, common misconceptions often associate women's empowerment with working for a living. On the other hand, those who opt to devote themselves to household responsibilities, receive less respect. However, there are five distinct categories of women's empowerment: social, educational, political, economic, and psychological. Unfortunately, the general perspective overlooks the essential contributions made by women in a wide range of sectors, including but not limited to childcare and house management. The realisation that women's empowerment entails more than merely engaging only in external workplaces emphasises the need for a clear and established definition of empowerment.

True empowerment is built on empowering women to make life decisions free from outside pressures like discrimination, constraints, or societal standards. Women should have the freedom to pursue their interests and ambitions, regardless of whether that coincide with conventional gender stereotypes. Regardless of the route women choose, empowering them requires acknowledging and appreciating their efforts. This can involve dedicating oneself to domestic duties and family obligations or pursuing a career or engaging in both. Women will gain personally from having the autonomy to make their own decisions, as will their families and society at large. Therefore, we must acknowledge that while it is common for women to choose to work outside, it is also acceptable for other women not to make that decision. No one should have to cope with negative societal reactions from people making critical comments about them.

Bangladeshi women face a range of challenges as they balance the complex interactions between work and home responsibilities. The strain to balance work and home responsibilities to live up to the social expectations of women's empowerment frequently hurts women's welfare and exacerbates gender inequity. According to studies, women who juggle two or more roles have higher levels of stress, burnout, and mental health issues. All of these take place in the name of women's empowerment, which is mostly promoted on social media. The slogans "perfect women can balance both career and home" and "mothers are humans with supernatural powers" have unexpectedly gained popularity. Why is possessing superhuman abilities a prerequisite for being a good mother?

We really should try to reframe the idea of women's empowerment. To enhance it, we need activism, education, and information that questions established social norms and fosters an inclusive society that honours women's choices. An effort should be made to create supportive settings that enable women to make informed and autonomous decisions about their lives, rather than unjustifiably pressuring them to go above and beyond what is expected of them at home and at work. This means challenging ingrained social conventions that uphold the notion of "having it all" and promoting policies and legislation that encourage fair distribution of caregiving duties, accommodating work hours, and a positive work-life balance. Research-based mediation can play a significant role in reducing barriers that obstruct the real relevance of women's empowerment. In addition, it is critical that individuals, groups, and communities actively support women in their pursuit of self-determination and autonomy.

In Bangladesh, redefining women's empowerment will require a comprehensive plan and a fundamental shift in public perception. One that acknowledges the complexity of women's lives. One that goes beyond restrictive categories and acknowledges the diversity of women's experiences and aspirations. In order to build a more equitable and inclusive society where all women can thrive and contribute positively, women's choices should be prioritised.

Women's empowerment should be more than just a buzzword; it needs to be a reality demonstrated by freedom, dignity, and true choice.

Faseeha Zabir is senior lecturer at North South University.

Views expressed in this article are the author's own.

