Inclusion is the most powerful business concept in the world

Imagine entering a café with braille menus, wheelchair-friendly counters, and staff greeting customers in sign language. This is not a charity showcase or a corporate social responsibility gesture; this is smart business in action. Too often, inclusion is framed as pity or charity, rather than what it truly is: a business strategy that fuels innovation, market growth, and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance.

Globally, 1.3 billion people live with disabilities, controlling around eight trillion dollars in disposable income. In Bangladesh, 16 million people live with disabilities, with numbers rising as the population ages. Yet many businesses remain inaccessible, physically and digitally, often due to misconceptions and outdated mindsets. This is a market oversight that companies can no longer afford. Disability inclusion is one of the world's largest untapped market opportunities, and it is time we recognise it as such.

Real-world stories illustrate this potential. A small street food stall in Rangpur turned into a thriving business by using QR codes for visual menus and using sign language, tapping into a diverse customer base. Their daily income tripled, not because they were engaging in charity but because they built a business around inclusion and customer diversity. This is not about pity; it is market-driven innovation rooted in inclusive design.

History shows that accessibility fuels innovations, benefiting everyone. The typewriter, created for blind users, became the modern keyboard. Speech-to-text tools evolved into Siri and Alexa. Curb cuts, initially designed for accessibility, now help parents with strollers and travellers with luggage. This "curb-cut effect" demonstrates that designing for the margins leads to better design for all, creating new markets and redefining customer experiences.

Research supports the business case for inclusion. Inclusive businesses report higher revenue and profit margins, while diverse teams demonstrate stronger financial performance and resilience. Accessibility expands customer reach, benefiting not only persons with disabilities but also older adults. Businesses that ignore inclusion are not saving costs; they are losing valuable markets and opportunities for growth.

In a digital world, accessibility is a business imperative. As fintech, edtech, and healthtech grow, digital exclusion remains a significant barrier. Many visually impaired users face inaccessible forms, a lack of audio guidance, and visual CAPTCHAs without alternatives, which often force them to abandon platforms despite their digital literacy. Addressing these barriers is not just about compliance; it is an opportunity to unlock millions of potential customers.

Inclusive hiring brings diverse perspectives, fosters innovation, and accessible retail spaces attract wider customer bases. Inclusive education technologies create scalable learning opportunities, and assistive technologies meet the global demand for effective tools that empower participation. Inclusive tourism taps into a growing travel market, demonstrating that inclusion is a driver of economic growth, not a hindrance.

Shifting mindsets from "help" to "value" lies at the heart of genuine inclusion. Disability inclusion is not about minimum compliance but about designing products and environments that enable everyone to participate, recognising persons with disabilities as innovators, leaders, and consumers. Accessibility means providing access first and then enabling participation, a process that ultimately fuels business.

Global frameworks such as the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and the International Labour Organization (ILO) guidelines indicate the direction the economy is heading. Investors and development agencies increasingly prioritise disability inclusion within ESG frameworks, recognising inclusive businesses as better positioned for sustainable growth. National policies, like Bangladesh's Disability Rights Act (2013), align with these commitments, offering a clear pathway for businesses to embrace inclusion as a competitive advantage.

Lessons from countries with strong accessibility commitments show that barrier-free environments enable participation and contribute to economic success. Accessibility and profitability can go hand in hand, and adapting these lessons to local contexts will prepare businesses for a future where inclusion is not optional but essential for resilience and sustainability.

Inclusion is the most powerful business concept today. It transforms organisations from reactive to proactive, from exclusionary to expansive, and from ordinary to future-proof. Designing with and for persons with disabilities is not only about meeting legal requirements; it builds stronger businesses, resilient communities, and a smarter world.

Inclusion is not a cost. It is your business advantage. It is the smartest, most profitable, and most transformative business idea of our time.

Md Jahirul Islam is a Duskin fellow, founder and executive director of Team Inclusion Bangladesh Foundation.

Views expressed in this article are the author's own.

