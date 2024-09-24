Hilsa diplomacy needs economic and ecological balance

In the complex mosaic of South Asian diplomacy, shared resources often emerge as a focal point of cooperation or contention. One such resource, the hilsa fish (Ilish), holds a distinctive place not just in the waters of the Bay of Bengal but in the hearts of millions of people, both in Bangladesh and in the Indian state of West Bengal. The recent decision by the Bangladeshi government to resume hilsa exports to India ahead of Durga Puja has reignited a conversation that transcends mere trade—it speaks to the potential of food diplomacy to further solidify ties between neighbouring nations.

A Shared Border, A Shared Culture

Bangladesh and India share one of the longest land borders in the world, stretching over 4,096 kilometres. Beyond geographical proximity, the two nations have deep historical, cultural, and economic ties. India remains one of Bangladesh's key development partners, contributing to various sectors, including infrastructure, trade, and commerce. Over the decades, Bangladesh has increasingly relied on Indian investments, expertise, and access to markets, fostering a relationship that is pivotal for the region's stability and cooperation.

In recent years, the concept of "hilsa diplomacy" has gained prominence, signifying the symbolic importance of the fish in bilateral relations. Once a staple food for the middle and lower classes in both Bangladesh and West Bengal, hilsa has now become an increasingly unaffordable luxury. Its rising price, fuelled by a combination of ecological factors and demand fluctuations, has put the fish at the centre of both trade negotiations and dinner table discussions.

The Vanishing Hilsa

Despite Bangladesh's position as one of the world's largest producers of hilsa, with production nearly doubling in the last decade, the economic benefits of this surge have not trickled down to the average consumer. Paradoxically, as hilsa production increased, its price also skyrocketed, making it inaccessible to much of the population. In Dhaka, prices for hilsa in local markets range from Tk 800 to Tk 1,600 per kilogram, depending on size, with traders reporting even higher prices in some areas. This escalation has made hilsa a luxury item, a far cry from its status as a staple food in Bangladeshi homes.

Experts point to a slowing growth in hilsa production as a critical factor contributing to this price surge. Environmental degradation, river pollution, encroachment on riverbanks, and unplanned infrastructure development have all played a role in disrupting hilsa's breeding grounds. The construction of dams and other river-blocking structures, combined with reduced river water flow, has made it increasingly difficult for the fish to migrate upstream to lay eggs, threatening its population. Moreover, the lack of coordination between Bangladesh and India regarding hilsa management during its breeding season exacerbates the issue.

Hilsa as a Diplomatic Tool

The decision to export hilsa to India in anticipation of Durga Puja is not without its controversies. After assuming office, the interim government initially halted hilsa exports to India, citing high domestic prices and the fact that many Bangladeshi citizens could no longer afford the fish. However, this stance was reversed, and on September 21, 2024, the Ministry of Commerce approved the export of 3,000 tons of hilsa to India.

While this decision may benefit India's Bangalee population, who regard hilsa as an integral part of their culinary heritage, it has raised concerns within Bangladesh. Every year, ahead of Durga Puja, the price of hilsa in the local market spikes, placing an even heavier burden on the middle and lower classes. For many, the export of this prized fish has become a symbol of how diplomacy can sometimes serve the interests of a few at the expense of the many.

Despite these concerns, there are strategic advantages to using hilsa as a diplomatic tool. The shared love of the fish between the Bangalee populations on either side of the border offers a unique cultural bridge. Hilsa diplomacy reflects a deeper cultural connection, symbolising how food can unite people across borders. However, this approach must be carefully managed to ensure that the economic and ecological balance is maintained and that the benefits of trade do not disproportionately impact domestic consumers.

Beyond Hilsa: A Call for Sustainable Diplomacy

The hilsa trade between Bangladesh and India highlights a broader issue in the realm of resource diplomacy. For hilsa diplomacy to be sustainable, both countries need to engage in comprehensive, long-term planning. This includes addressing environmental concerns, investing in river management, and ensuring that infrastructure development does not come at the expense of vital ecosystems.

Furthermore, joint efforts between Bangladesh and India to protect hilsa during its breeding season could significantly boost the fish population, benefiting both nations. By working together to regulate fishing practices and manage river habitats, the two countries can ensure that hilsa remains not only a symbol of cultural unity but also an affordable source of nutrition for their populations. Hilsa diplomacy presents an opportunity for Bangladesh and India to collaborate on sustainable development, showing that economic cooperation and environmental conservation can go hand in hand.

Molla Mehedi Hasan is former research assistant at Islamic Relief Bangladesh and postgraduate student of sociology at Khulna University. He can be reached at [email protected].

Views expressed in this article are the author's own.

